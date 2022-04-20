Innoviti Granted Patent on its Technology for Double Debit Avoidance in Payment Systems

- Advertisement -

Double debit is a common problem in payments. It is used to describe a scenario where due to network unreliability the customer gets debited for a purchase while the merchant does not get credit. The merchant does not hand over the goods, asking the customer to pay again, leading to a double debit for the customer. The customer chases their bank to reverse the first transaction, leading to inconvenience. This problem is one of the biggest contributors to customer grievance with digital payments. The scenario also leads to erosion of merchant’s confidence with digital payments. Innoviti’s patent provides a technology solution to this.

The patent aims to address the unreliability of mobile networks. Virtually 100% of mobile and web consumer applications send data over TCP/IP networks. TCP/IP, the most common network protocol was designed in the 1970s by Vint Cerf and Bob Kahn, often called as the fathers of Internet. The protocol was primarily designed for wired networks prevalent at that time. Most modern applications however work on wireless networks, which behave somewhat differently. These applications however use TCP/IP at network level leading to some unusual situations that are the primary cause of this unreliability. Innoviti’s patent aims to address these situations through a novel application layer technology that rides on the same network layer.

Innoviti has developed a collaborative commerce platform that enables businesses to partner on payment transactions and turn them into powerful purchase tools that help consumers buy better products and more products. Merchants, banks, and brands come together on Innoviti’s platform to create such purchase tools. The platform is delivered as software applications that run on payment terminals and mobile and web applications, helping the merchants drive more customers, more sales, and more profits than possible otherwise. This technology will further enhance the reliability of Innoviti’s products, providing a virtually zero error system that will help boost the consumer-merchant purchase experience.

Based on deep consumer insights, Innoviti’s products are crafted using superior technology that has translated into higher GTV per point of purchase than anyone else in the market, and a continuously increasing take rate per $ of GTV. Processing over Rs. 75,000 Cr. of annualized purchase volume, Innoviti’s flagship uniPAYNext product commands a dominant market share of 76% in the large enterprise category, providing category specific purchase tools to grocery, fashion, healthcare, and electronics merchants.

Rajeev Agrawal, CEO, Innoviti.

“Our patents are a demonstration of the sophisticated technology required to deliver such exceptional experiences. The great encouragement and support infrastructure provided by the Government of India to start-ups has been instrumental in our drive to protect technology developed in India. Through these patents, in our own small way, we hope to contribute to the “Make in India, For the World” mission. We have 26 more patents in the pipeline and over the next couple of years plan to increase this to a portfolio of 100+ patents,” said Mr. Rajeev Agrawal, CEO, Innoviti.

Innoviti had raised a Series D round of Rs. 80 Cr. in December 2020, towards fueling the expansion of its mid-market product GENIE. Within the past few months GENIE has rapidly grown to driving Rs. 1,000 Cr. of annualized GTV that is targeted to grow to Rs. 7000 Cr. over next twelve months. Innoviti’s highly differentiated product strategy backed by modern enterprise grade technology has not only driven a rapid growth trajectory, but also a highly profitable one with gross margins more than 70%. The company’s enterprise business has been EBITDA positive since October 2020.

