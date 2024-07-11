Innova Solutions Announces the Launch of New Innovation Hub in Chennai

- Advertisement -

Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, announced the launch of a new innovation hub in the city of Chennai. The new Innovation Hub is located in the Olympia Tech Park, Guindy, Chennai and is going to be one of the most futuristic facilities from Innova Solutions so far. Innova Solutions has been steadily expanding its presence in India. With its establishment in Chennai, the company is poised to significantly enhance the IT industry opportunities in the region and the country.

The innovation hub will lead the research and development of next-generation technologies across various industries. It will provide a unique platform for customers to collaborate closely with the company’s experts, co-creating solutions that deliver tangible value and address real-world challenges, ultimately accelerating time to market. The state-of-the-art futuristic facility is designed to foster innovation, latest thinking, and growth to drive transformation by bringing together the brightest minds to shape the future of technology.

Mr. Pradeep Yadlapati, President, APAC SBU, and India Country Head

Regarding the announcement, Mr. Pradeep Yadlapati, President, APAC SBU, and India Country Head said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our new Innovation Hub in Chennai, a city known for its vibrant tech ecosystem and talented workforce. Chennai has large concentration of clients in Industries such as Automobile, Software, Telecom, and Healthcare. Our hub will be the epicenter of innovation, leveraging technologies like AI, Security, Cloud, IoT, and Data & Analytics etc., to co-create and innovate with our customers, delivering industry contextualized solutions”

We believe this hub will not only accelerate our own growth but also contribute significantly to the broader economic development in the region,” Yadlapati added.

Mr. Rajendra Sadhu, Senior Vice President, Hi-Tech SBU, Innova Solutions

“The Chennai Innovation Hub will be one of our most advanced and futuristic facilities, providing a state-of-the-art infrastructure for conceptualizing and developing customized solutions for our customers in India and worldwide. Similar to our recently developed products for monetizing 5G networks through network APIs, this innovation hub will be dedicated to leading the way in 5G network monetization and developing solutions for our Telecom and Hi-tech clients,” said Mr. Rajendra Sadhu, Senior Vice President, Hi-Tech SBU, Innova Solutions.

Innova Orion is another recently launched service offering by Innova Solution, designed specifically for the region’s growing Global Capability Centers (GCCs). This offering provides custom solutions and partners with GCCs to support their transformation from incubation centers to innovation hubs.

