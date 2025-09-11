Innov8 Infinite Technology – Driving Enterprise Growth with Cloud Services, IT Solutions, and Technology-Driven Innovation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Innov8 Infinite Technology, founded in 2012, delivers innovative cloud services, IT solutions, and enterprise-grade technologies, empowering businesses with seamless Oracle, Microsoft, and customized digital solutions.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Avinash Bankeraika, Director, Innov8 Infinite Technology, shares insights on cloud services, IT solutions, enterprise challenges, and technology-driven growth strategies.

Can you tell us about Innov8 Infinite Technology and its journey so far?

We started Innov8 Infinite Technology in 2012 with a focus on Oracle Cloud services and other cloud implementations. Over the years, we have expanded our expertise to become solution providers, addressing diverse IT challenges that our clients face. Our solutions cover security, email management, archival systems, and more. We primarily serve enterprises in India, but our solutions cater to clients across geographies.

What kind of solutions do you offer to your clients?

We provide end-to-end IT solutions tailored to client requirements. This includes cloud implementation, email solutions, cybersecurity, and licensing for Oracle and Microsoft products. We work closely with OEMs and are official partners, ensuring that our clients get authentic solutions for their IT needs, whether it’s SMB licensing or enterprise-grade implementations.

How do you manage projects that involve multiple technologies?

A single person cannot master every technology, so we rely on a specialized team for different technologies. We coordinate internally and with partners to ensure projects are completed efficiently. Depending on the solution required, we either work directly with clients or through partners to deliver the best possible outcomes.

Can you provide support for all Oracle products?

While we don’t cover everything, we do assist based on the specific Oracle product or solution. Our approach is consultative—if I feel our expertise aligns with the client’s needs, we proceed; if not, we provide guidance on finding the right solution elsewhere.

What sets Innov8 Infinite Technology apart?

Our strength lies in our ability to combine expertise across multiple technologies, our partnerships with global OEMs, and our commitment to delivering tailored solutions. We focus on understanding client challenges and providing precise, effective solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Innov8 Infinite

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 162