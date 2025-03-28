INNO3D NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 50 SERIES GRAPHICS CARDS FOR NEXT-GEN AI, NEXT-LEVEL GAMING AND CONTENT CREATION

- Advertisement -

INNO3D, a leading manufacturer of high-end multimedia components and innovations. Founded in 1998 with the vision of developing pioneering computer hardware products on a global scale. Fast forward to the present day, INNO3D is now well-established in the gaming community, known for our innovative and daring approach to design and technology. We are Brutal by Nature in everything we do and are 201% committed to you for the best gaming experience in the world.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs graphics cards harness the power of the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, delivering advanced performance, advanced AI capabilities, and industry-leading platform features. INNO3D has elevated both aesthetics and functionality across its impressive cooler lineup, including the iCHILL FROSTBITE and X3, INNO3D X3 and TWIN X2 models. With these significant enhancements, INNO3D reaffirms its commitment to providing gamers and creators with an exceptional visual experience, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in graphics technology.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

iCHILL FROSTBITE: GeForce RTX 5090 / RTX 5080

The iCHILL FROSTBITE boasts an impressive cooling system designed for superior thermal management. These graphics cards feature a compact, dual slot space-saving design that significantly outperforms traditional air-cooling methods. The iCHILL FROSTBITE is specifically engineered to enhance the computational power of high-end workstations while maintaining optimal temperatures. Its unique cooling solution allows for efficient heat dissipation, enabling the card to maintain high performance levels during intensive operations such as hardcore gaming. The iCHILL FROSTBITE incorporates modifications to further improve cooling performance, meaning the powerful graphics card remains cool under pressure. With its advanced thermal design, the iCHILL FROSTBITE strikes a balance between performance and temperature control, making it an ideal choice for users seeking a high-performance graphics solution with exceptional cooling capabilities.

iCHILL X3: GeForce RTX 5090 / RTX 5080 / RTX 5070 Ti

The iCHILL X3 showcases a remarkable thermal solution engineered for peak temperature control. At the heart of its cooling solution is a huge vapor chamber, offering twice the thermal conductivity of a traditional copper base. This is complemented by a meticulously engineered heatsink and a multi-functional backplate that aids in hot air extraction and release while also protecting the PCB. The graphics card features three fans, with the outer fans rotating in an anticlockwise direction to reduce turbulence and enhance airflow efficiency. These fans provide focused airflow and high static pressure, delivering effective heat dissipation even under intense gaming loads. The iCHILL X3’s cooling prowess is evident in its performance, maintaining temperatures low under full load.

INNO3D X3 OC WHITE: GeForce RTX 5080 / RTX 5070 Ti

The INNO3D X3 OC WHITE features an advanced cooling system designed to maintain optimal temperatures during intense gaming sessions. At its core, this graphics card utilises a large vapor chamber that efficiently spreads heat across the entire cooling surface. The heatsink is constructed with a dense array of aluminium fins, maximising the surface area for heat dissipation. Three high-performance fans, adorned in a sleek white finish to match the card’s aesthetic, work in tandem to create a powerful airflow. The X3 OC WHITE also boasts a robust backplate that not only enhances the card’s structural integrity but also aids in heat dissipation by providing an additional surface for thermal transfer. This comprehensive cooling solution means that the card maintains peak performance while keeping noise levels in check, making it an excellent choice for enthusiasts who prioritise both aesthetics and thermal efficiency. The GeForce RTX 5080 INNO3D X3 OC White is an SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card, so gamers can build small, and play big with compatible small form factor cases.

INNO3D X3 OC: GeForce RTX 5080 / RTX 5070 Ti / RTX 5070

The INNO3D X3 OC models boast an impressive cooling system designed to maintain optimal performance under intense workloads. At its core, the card features a large vapor chamber that efficiently spreads heat across the entire cooling surface. This is complemented by a substantial heatsink composed of numerous aluminium fins, maximizing the surface area for heat dissipation. The cooling setup is further enhanced by three high-performance fans that create a powerful airflow, effectively drawing heat away from the GPU. The X3 OC model also includes a robust metal backplate that not only reinforces the card’s structure but also aids in heat dissipation by providing an additional surface for thermal transfer. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 versions are dual-slot models offering powerful performance in a compact form factor, falling within the SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card size guidelines for space-constrained builds without compromising on cooling efficiency. This comprehensive cooling solution means that the card maintains peak performance while keeping noise levels in check.

INNO3D X3: GeForce RTX 5090 / RTX 5080 / RTX 5070 Ti

The INNO3D X3 model features a cutting-edge thermal solution engineered to maintain peak performance under demanding workloads. At its core, the card features a huge vapor chamber, offering twice the thermal conductivity of a traditional copper base. This is complemented by a meticulously engineered heatsink and a multi-functional backplate that aids in hot air extraction and release while also protecting the PCB. Three 98mm scythe fan blades are incorporated in the GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card and 90mm for the GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, with the outer fans rotating in an anticlockwise direction to reduce turbulence and enhance airflow efficiency. This unique fan configuration ensures focused airflow and high static pressure, even with increased air resistance. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 5090 X3 model also includes a solid graphics card stand to maintain stability, and an illuminated logo for aesthetic appeal. With its comprehensive cooling solution, the INNO3D X3 is engineered to maintain peak performance while effectively managing heat output.

INNO3D TWIN X2 OC / WHITE: GeForce RTX 5070

The INNO3D TWIN X2 model comes with a selection of variants such as TWIN X2 OC AND TWIN X2 OC WHITE, showcasing an efficient cooling system designed for optimal thermal management. These cards feature a dual 90mm fan setup, employing two high-performance fans that work in tandem to create a powerful airflow over the heatsink. The heatsink itself is constructed with a dense array of aluminium fins, maximising the surface area for heat dissipation. Heat pipes run through the heatsink, efficiently transferring heat away from the GPU core. The TWIN X2 design incorporates a custom PCB layout that aids in heat distribution, while a sturdy backplate not only reinforces the card’s structure but also assists in heat dissipation. It features a space-efficient dual-slot design that meets the SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card guideline, balancing powerful performance with compatibility for a wide range of PC cases. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 TWIN X2 OC WHITE variant stands out with its pristine white shroud and fans, not only offering a striking aesthetic, but perfect for those special modding projects with a clean white theme in mind.

