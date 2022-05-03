InMobi, India’s first Unicorn, featured among key milestones in the nation’s innovation history by Govt. of India

- Advertisement -

India’s technological evolution has been amongst the fastest in the world, with certain key moments defining this phenomenal growth story. It is no mean feat for a private company, especially a homegrown start-up, to be seen as one of the catalysts that have enabled the nation to earn its place amongst the most technologically advanced, globally. InMobi Group, India’s first ‘unicorn,’ has done just that with several firsts to its credit.

Now one of the world’s largest players in digital advertising and consumer tech, InMobihas been recognized as a contributor to India’s history of innovation over the past 75 years by the Government of India.

Commemorating India’s 75 years of independence, Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in New Delhi, on April 29. As part of this, an installation highlighting 75 technological milestones in the country’s history of innovation since independence was created. InMobi becoming India’s first unicorn (reaching $1 billion valuation) in 2011 was recognized as one of these key milestones. The company was the only tech start-up to have received this honor.

Some of the other iconic events in history to be recognized included the launch of the Aryabhata Satellite and Chandrayaan, LPG Reforms (Liberalisation, Privatisation & Globalisation), the establishment of the first IIT and IIM, setting up of the DRDO and ISRO, the launch of Doordarshan, and formation of TCS.

Mr. Naveen Tewari Founder & CEO Inmobi Group

“As an entrepreneur, and as an Indian, I am extremely proud to see that together we have built a company that has cemented its place in the nation’s history of innovation. InMobi’s recognition alongside such monumental events is an incredible privilege for us. On behalf of the founders of InMobi Group, I would like to thank the Government of India, and all our employees across the world who have made this honor possible,”said Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO, InMobi Group.

InMobi has been one of the most consistently disruptive companies globally since its inception and has played a major role in transforming the way users experience the internet. The company has been one of the few homegrown tech start-ups by Indian-origin founders to have successfully conquered international markets across the Americas, APAC, and MENA. It has created some of the world’s most path-breaking solutions in digital advertising as well as massive consumer platforms.

These include Glance – one of the world’s leading lock screen content platforms and Roposo, a destination for creator-led live commerce. Through its various consumer platforms, InMobi reaches over 400 million devices across the globe and aims to potentially reach a billion devices over the next 2 years.

“There is a trend of Easternisation in consumer technology, and we believe that the next mega platforms will be born out of India. With InMobi’s DNA of innovation, we hope to lead this charge,”Tewari added.

InMobi and its subsidiary Glance are backed by some of the most innovative organizations in the world including SoftBank, Google, Mithril Capital, and most recently, Jio Platforms.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.