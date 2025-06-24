Ingram Micro’s Xvantage Enable AI Program Helps Action AI with Real-World Insights, Services, and Solutions

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Ingram Micro, a business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem, announced the mainstream availability of XvantageTM Enable | AI.

Built to help customers and vendors align, adopt, and scale AI-powered services and solutions, the business-building program offers a step-by-step guide for AI success. Available as part of the Xvantage platform, Enable | AI assists channel partners along their AI journey by focusing on enhanced customer experience, scalable productivity, and future-proof security.

Mr. Victor Baez, senior vice president, Cloud and Global Vendor Engagement, Ingram Micro

“We built Xvantage Enable AI to help our customers understand, sell, and support the newest AI technologies and solve for real-world business solutions faster,” said Mr. Victor Baez, senior vice president, Cloud and Global Vendor Engagement, Ingram Micro. “The program’s simplicity lies in practical use cases that solve for common business outcomes in key industries. Xvantage Enable AI equips partners with the right content, tools, and brands to succeed—helping them build expertise, differentiation, and what is needed to achieve real results.”

By using Xvantage Enable | AI, Ingram Micro channel partners benefit from:

AI Maturity Assessments to evaluate businesses’ AI readiness, recognize skills gaps, and identify growth opportunities.

to evaluate businesses’ AI readiness, recognize skills gaps, and identify growth opportunities. AI Basecamps for foundational knowledgethat enables effective AI solution delivery.

for foundational knowledgethat enables effective AI solution delivery. AI Growth Tracks for solution enablement, including step-by-step enablement paths with leading vendors.

for solution enablement, including step-by-step enablement paths with leading vendors. Mission-specific Data and AI Services to support clean, relevant, and secure data strategies.

to support clean, relevant, and secure data strategies. Instant Access to Global Centers of Excellence to showcase the value of AI solutions to potential end customers.

Ms. Maggie McGovern, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Matrix Integration, an Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance member

“Ingram Micro is helping us take a focused, strategic approach to AI—not just with tools, but with real guidance we can put into action,” said Ms. Maggie McGovern, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Matrix Integration, an Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance member. “Their AI Maturity Assessments and architecture support through Xvantage Enable AI are giving our team—and our clients—the clarity and confidence to move forward with AI in a meaningful way.”

“With Xvantage Enable AI, Ingram Micro is supporting channel enablement, helping partners leverage watsonx to democratize AI and deliver responsible, scalable solutions to their customers,” said Ms. Madison Gooch, Vice President, watsonx, IBM.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 151