Ingram Micro to Offer All-New iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11 and SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 on 19th September 2025

Ingram Micro India is excited to offer the new iPhone 17 featuring the innovative new Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, and the A19 chip for improved performance.

Ingram Micro India is excited to offer the all-new iPhone Air with an impossibly thin and light design with pro performance inside that is more durable than any previous model, advanced camera systems on the front and back, and fantastic all-day battery life.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

Ingram Micro India is excited to offer the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, featuring a striking new design powered by the A19 Pro chip that unlocks the best-ever performance, advanced camera systems, and battery life in an iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 11 Ingram Micro India is excited to offer the new Apple Watch Series 11 featuring sleep score, along with up to 24 hours of battery life and a display that’s 2x more scratch-resistant.

Apple Watch SE 3 Ingram Micro India is excited to offer the new Apple Watch SE 3, featuring advanced health capabilities, an Always-On display, fast charging, and more, at an incredible value.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ingram Micro India is excited to offer the new Apple Watch Ultra 3, featuring 42-hour battery life, and powerful new health insights.

AirPods Pro 3 Ingram Micro India is excited to offer the new AirPods Pro 3 with a new design and incredible sound quality, an exceptional in-ear fit and stability, heart rate sensing during workouts, and extended battery life.

The key offer details are as follows:

Banks Cards

The instant cashback offer is available on ICICI Bank Credit Cards EMI and Non-EMI, ICICI Bank Debit Cards EMI, and SBI Credit Cards EMI and Non-EMI.

Instant Cashback of INR 6,000 and 6-month No Cost EMI on iPhone 17.

Instant Cashback of INR 4,000 and 6-month No Cost EMI on iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air.

iPhone for life: Pay 75% of the device value over 24 months and balance 25% after 24 months or 25% assured buyback at 24th month; available on ICICI Bank Credit Card on iPhone 17 series & iPhone Air.

Instant Cashback of INR 3,000 on Apple Watch Ultra 3, INR 2,500 on Apple Watch Series 11, and INR 2,000 on Apple Watch SE 3, along with 6-month No Cost EMI.

Instant Cashback of INR 2,000 and 6-month No Cost EMI on AirPods Pro 3.

Loan Offers

Loans Partners: Bajaj Finance Ltd, HDB Financial, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank & TVS Credit.

No-cost EMI for up to 24 months on iPhone 17 and on AirPods Pro 3.

No-cost EMI for up to 16 months on Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, and SE 3.

Exchange Offers

An Exchange Bonus of up to INR 7,000 on the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air is applicable for all transactions (i.e. Cards, Loans and iPhone for life).

An Exchange Bonus of up to INR 2,000 is applicable on Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 for all transactions (i.e. Cards and Loans).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro

