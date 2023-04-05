Ingram Micro Reinforces Relationships with Partners at Xvantage Partner Connect Events Across Multiple Cities in India

- Advertisement - -

Ingram Micro celebrates the launch of its Xvantage platform at a series of Xvantage Partner Connect Eventsheld across12 cities in India between 15thMarch and 17th March 2023. The eventsplayed a pivotal role in educating all the attending partners about the functionalities, features and capabilities of Xvantage.

The Wave of excitement among the partners

The partners who attended the Xvantage Partner Connect Event in different cities were excited to explore the ‘Digital Twin’ of Ingram Micro – Xvantage. They talked about their wonderful experience with Ingram Micro and how they look forward to the new digital era of doing business. They shared their thoughts around how Xvantage can help them in their digital transformation quest and achieving operational excellence through one experiential platform. A quick glance at the stats reveals that the event was graced by as many as 422 partnerswhich included more than 35 interactive sessions.

One of the attending partners from Indore, Amit Bidasaria – VSN INTL, shared his excitement as he said, “Ingram has always been a forefront leader in terms of digital transformation across the board right for the last 15 years, and Xvantage seems to be that leap which was required in this age.” Mr. Bidasaria added, “I am quite hopeful that this platform will help all the partners across the spectrum.” Mr. Anil Verma, Team Computers, Delhi sounded equally excited as he said, “I really feel this portal is going to be absolutely revolutionary!”

A confluence of thoughts around Xvantage

The event also brought forth the queries, feedbacks, suggestions, and opinions of Ingram Micro partners regarding the preliminary adoption of Xvantage. It helped the participants unravel new areas of opportunities and ideas that can help them streamline their day-to-day operations and accelerate their digital transformation journey. Praising the initiative, Mr. Balraj from Universal Business Machines, Mumbai said, “it’s the right move to create the B2BAmazons of the industry.”Another partner from Bengaluru, Mr. Srivas, Towers Infotech, said, “I see the 360-degree approach towards the entire activity of Ingram. What I see is not just the sales, delivery,or credit note; it has everything – it’s very comprehensive!”

The attending partners praised and congratulated Ingram Micro on envisioning the “nice initiative” that can help organizations in multiple ways, such as streamlining daily operations, increasing the efficiency, and cutting down the wastage of time. Some even opined that Xvantage is going to be “a game changer in distribution and partner reselling business.”After thoughtful conversations around adoption of Xvantage, the partners are hopeful that it will the pave way for “very good future for our business.”

