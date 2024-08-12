Ingram Micro India Successfully Organizes SMB TechTalks – Season 2 in 5 Cities Across India

- Advertisement -

Ingram Micro India, a leading tech distribution company, organized SMB TechTalks: Season 2 event across 5 cities in the country during the months of June-July 2024. The cities covered were Indore, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Kanpur.

The focus was solely on digital empowerment of SMBs across India with the objective to help them embrace a success-driven digital transformation strategy for their businesses and overall growth.

SMB TechTalks events provided the perfect platform for industry’s experts, technology stalwarts, OEMs, and SMBs to come together and help SMBs join the digital bandwagon.

The season 2 events witnessed a passionate participation of 50+ channel partners and 230+ customers in the aforementioned 5 cities and they engaged in an insightful exchange of thoughts and ideas. The events were filled with a series of keynote presentations and knowledge sharing sessions by the industry’s leading experts. Some trusted names that graced the events in different cities are Acer, Adobe, APC, Cisco, HPE, Logitech, Microsoft, NetApp, Nutanix, and Vertiv.

Mr. Navneet Singh Bindra, Senior Vice President and Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India

As per Mr. Navneet Singh Bindra, Senior Vice President and Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India, “Being a leader in the tech distribution space, we have an obligation towards bridging the digital gaps in the country and work towards the empowerment of small and medium-sized businesses.

We aspire to equip SMBs with enhanced digital capabilities that can help them remain competitive and stay relevant in the advanced digital era. With SMB TechTalks events across multiple cities in the country, we are trying to contribute towards digital empowerment of SMBs that can help them leverage the true potential of cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation, efficiency and competitiveness.”

Mr. Bindra also talks about the overwhelming response that the multi-city events have received in the past, and he is confident that these events will lay the foundation of a promising future for SMBs across verticals. SMBs play a critical role in economic development and progress of India, and it has a huge potential of further growth and emerge as the hub of innovation and job creation. Hence, it’s important to empower these businesses with the right set of knowledge, skills and enhanced digital capabilities. With SMB TechTalks, Ingram Micro aims to catalyze SMBs’ growth by fostering an excellent collaboration among all the stakeholders of the IT landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro

