Ingram Micro India Signs Distribution Agreement with Submer

- Advertisement -

Ingram Micro India is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Submer: “Creating Datacenters that make sense” – an industry-leading innovator in advanced immersion cooling solutions for Datacenters and Cloud and Edge computing. As part of the agreement, Ingram Micro will deploy Submer’s high-tech sustainable immersion cooling solutions in India.

The Datacentre industries are witnessing strong growth in India. To reduce environmental impact and improve the possibilities of heat reuse, Submer aims to offer solutions that balance business needs and sustainability. Today, Submer’s cutting-edge solutions designed for Datacenters and Cloud and Edge computing are purpose-built high-density compute that harnesses the power of Immersion Cooling. The solutions also address challenges like heat-reuse, net-zero water and site selection. The adoption of Immersion cooling technologies enables infrastructure to perform high-powered computing seamlessly and solve today’s challenges to set the standards for the rest of the industry.

Mr. Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility, Compute and IoT at Ingram Micro India

Commenting on the partnership Mr. Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility, Compute and IoT at Ingram Micro India, said, “We’re very excited to team with Submer – known for its core next-generation Immersion Cooling solutions. Submer will help us deliver modular immersion cooling solutions to offer Smart Datacenter to make a difference for customers with sustainable and renewable technologies to reduce the environmental impact of the datacenter industry. It will address some urgent issues like energy saving, carbon footprint and water-saving technology for accelerating expansion.

Mr. Daniel Pope, CEO and Co-founder of Submer

“India has seen strong growth in Datacenters over recent years and is a key market within our global strategy. Our technologies offer an all-in-one solution to the business and environmental challenges, and we are delighted to work with Ingram Micro India to provide customers with the best solutions,” Mr. Daniel Pope, CEO and Co-founder of Submer.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.