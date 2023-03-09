Ingram Micro India signs a distribution agreement with Planview

- Advertisement - -

Ingram Micro India, a global valued added distributor, announced a partnership with Planview, the leading platform for connected work from portfolio planning to delivery. With this announcement, Ingram Micro India will add Planview to its advanced solutions portfolio. Organizations are grappling with rapid, continual change becoming a new reality, including shifting market dynamics, economic uncertainty, intense competition, and evolving customer needs. With Planview, organizations connect strategy to delivery to improve agility, speed time to market, and fuel innovation in this changing world of digitally connected work.

Mr. Razat Gaurav, CEO, of Planview

“At Planview, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations streamline the delivery of strategic initiatives and enable teams to efficiently deliver their best work, a must during macroeconomic uncertainty. With Ingram Micro India, we can scale to meet the transformation needs of India’s emerging and well-established organizations and to help them accomplish those goals,” said Mr. Razat Gaurav, CEO, of Planview. “Our world-class solutions bridge the gap between top-down strategic aspirations of leadership and the bottom-up innovation and delivery of teams to improve time-to-value, increase efficiency to unlock capacity, and de-risk strategic bets to create more certain outcomes.”

Mr. Navneet Singh Bindra, Senior Vice President, Chief Country Executive of Ingram Micro India.

“Accelerating transformation largely depends on the diverse market culture, but to deliver outcomes faster, organizations need to make strategic decisions quickly and embrace new ways of working,” said Mr. Navneet Singh Bindra, Senior Vice President, Chief Country Executive of Ingram Micro India. “With a strategic partnership with Planview, businesses may navigate today’s hybrid reality to build a roadmap to enhance agility in planning and delivery. We are excited to collaborate with Planview to offer them the right platform to focus on the organization’s goals and desired business outcomes.”

Mr. Vishal Dhawan, Managing Director and President for APAC, Planview

“India Inc is going through an acceleration in terms of digital transformation. Irrespective of the size and scale of business, every organization needs a single pane of glass to drive improved visibility, governance, and control across their enterprise,” said Mr. Vishal Dhawan, Managing Director and President for APAC, Planview. “We have over 4,500 customers globally who are leveraging the Planview platform to steer them in their digital journey and to support the strategy execution to continuously stay relevant in an ever-changing digital landscape.”

More Realeted : Ingram Micro

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.