Ingram Micro India Hosts Pinnacle Summit 2026

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Ingram Micro India, a leading technology distribution platform company, successfully hosted Pinnacle Summit 2026 in Mumbai recently. The Summit brought together India’s leading channel partners and trusted OEMs for insightful, action-oriented discussions and collaborations.

With spokespersons and delegates from multiple OEMs across India, including AvePoint, AWS, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Google Cloud, HP, HPE, Intel, Microsoft, NetApp, Schneider, and Western Digital, the Summit became a strategic platform for impactful interactions and ideations on how the ICT ecosystem’s stakeholders can collaborate more effectively. Focused on unraveling new avenues of possibilities and enhancing collective potential, the event reinforced the belief that innovations and collaborations build a strong foundation to achieve collective, sustainable growth.

As organizations across India aspire to harness the true potential of AI and accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the Summit also covered how businesses can be empowered with the right set of digital tools and expertise.

Mr. Jyotil Mankad, Director, AWS BU & Platform, Ingram Micro India

Talking about digital transformation, Mr. Jyotil Mankad, Director, AWS BU & Platform, Ingram Micro India said, “The discussions at the Pinnacle 2026 highlighted the growing significance of cloud to help businesses achieve a higher level of agility, flexibility and resiliency specifically in the age of AI. We are wholeheartedly committed to delivering top-tier cloud solutions to help our customers accelerate their transformation journeys and drive measurable business outcomes.” He further added, “Our strategic partnerships with AWS and the AI-powered Xvantage platform enable our customers to envision and drive large-scale digital transformation with utmost ease and competence.”

With a strong focus on unlocking new opportunities and enhancing collective potential, Ingram Micro Pinnacle 2026 was marked with actionable insights and thought-provoking visions. There were also exclusive sessions hosted by Microsoft and Cisco – elaborating more on how we can prepare adeptly for the next digital leap with AI-driven tools and capabilities around networking, cloud and cybersecurity solutions.

Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior, MD and CCE, Ingram Micro India

Expressing his happiness over the success of the Pinnacle 2026, Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior, MD and CCE, Ingram Micro India said, “The future of ICT is strongly dependent on collaboration, and Pinnacle Summit 2026 reaffirms our commitment to building a stronger ecosystem to deliver great value to customers. We are thankful to all our esteemed partners, speakers and vendors for establishing a unified synergy and working collectively towards the digital empowerment of customers.”

The company now looks forward to translating the discussion into impactful reality through 2026 and beyond.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 79