Ingram Micro India Brings Yubico’s Hardware-Backed Authentication Solutions to Address Escalating Cyber Risks

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Ingram Micro India announced a strategic distribution partnership with Yubico, a global leader in phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) and passkey solutions. Through this collaboration, Ingram Micro India aims to strengthen its cybersecurity offerings and help enterprises address the growing risks associated with identity-based cyberattacks. According to the Sophos CISO Report 2026, global cybercrime costs are projected to reach US$12.2 trillion annually by 2031.

As organizations continue to prioritize Zero Trust security frameworks and identity-first cybersecurity strategies, demand for phishing-resistant authentication solutions is accelerating across industries. Through Ingram Micro’s extensive partner ecosystem, businesses will now gain access to Yubico’s complete portfolio, including the YubiKey 5 Series, Bio Series, and Security Keys. The solutions will enable secure password-less authentication across devices, applications, and hybrid work environments, while supporting compliance requirements such as FIDO2, PIV, and OTP amid an evolving cyber threat landscape.

Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior, Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE) for India

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior, Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE), Ingram Micro India said, “Identity security has become one of the most critical priorities for organizations as cyberattacks continue to evolve in scale and sophistication. Through our partnership with Yubico, we are equipping our channel partners with industry-leading phishing-resistant authentication solutions that address growing enterprise demand for secure, scalable, and compliance-ready password-less security. This collaboration further strengthens our commitment to enabling partners with next- generation cybersecurity technologies that help customers stay ahead of emerging threats.”

Ms. Bettina Vahl, VP Global Channel, Yubico

Ms. Bettina Vahl, VP Global Channel, Yubico added, “As organizations globally transition toward passwordless authentication, there is a growing need for strong, user-friendly, and phishing-resistant identity protection solutions. Partnering with Ingram Micro India allows us to significantly expand access to Yubico’s authentication technologies through one of the country’s strongest technology distribution ecosystems. Together, we aim to help partners and enterprises strengthen security posture, reduce risks associated with credential-based attacks, and accelerate secure digital transformation in the age of AI.”

The partnership will enable Channel Partners to address a wide range of enterprise use cases, including Zero Trust and identity security initiatives, remote workforce protection, privileged access management (PAM), and regulatory compliance requirements across industries such as finance, healthcare, and government. In addition, partners will benefit from competitive margins, enablement and training resources, co-marketing opportunities, and simplified procurement and availability through Ingram Micro’s robust distribution network.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro India

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