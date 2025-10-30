Ingram Micro India Appoints Saurabh Taneja as the Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Ingram Micro India, one of the world’s leading technology distributors, announced the appointment of Mr. Saurabh Taneja as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director. In his new role, Saurabh will lead the company’s financial strategy, planning, transformation, and corporate governance, and play a key role in ensuring operational excellence that supports Ingram Micro’s business growth in India.

Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior, Managing Director and Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India

On his appointment, Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior, Managing Director and Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India said, “We are delighted to have Saurabh join us. His deep experience in finance and operations across global organizations will help strengthen our business momentum and growth. His strategic perspective and forward-looking approach align perfectly with our goal of enabling technology-led transformation across India.”

Mr. Saurabh Taneja, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director, Ingram Micro India

Mr. Saurabh Taneja, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director, Ingram Micro India said, “It feels enthusiastic to join the Ingram Micro India team at such an exciting time of growth and innovation, with increased proliferation of digitalization happening in the country. The company’s strong global presence and commitment to partner success make it an inspiring place to be. I look forward to supporting Ingram Micro’s strategic business objectives and building a robust financial framework that creates long-term value within the ecosystem.”

Ingram Micro India has consistently upheld the highest standards of financial ethics, transparency, and governance as core pillars of its business philosophy. With Saurabh’s appointment, the company further strengthens its focus on responsible financial stewardship, compliance excellence, and ethical decision-making across all levels of the organization. His leadership will help reinforce Ingram Micro’s commitment to integrity-driven growth and accountability, ensuring sustainable value creation for partners, employees, and stakeholders.

Saurabh is a Chartered Accountant bringing over 20 years of diverse experience in leading global companies, including Mahindra, Boeing, General Electric (GE), and PwC. He has guided organizations across multiple areas in both the manufacturing and services sectors. Before joining Ingram Micro, Saurabh was the CFO at Mahindra Logistics, overseeing Finance, Investor Relations, Risk Management, and Ethics. He was also part of the boards of subsidiary companies and worked closely with the CEO and other business leaders to drive growth and transformation. Further, Saurabh served as the Boeing-nominated CFO at Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, where he played a key role in addressing the joint venture’s financial and operational needs. At GE, he held several senior positions, including CFO and Director on the Board of GE Diesel Locomotive JV, and Tax Controller, during a time when GE was running several billion-dollar projects and initiatives.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 163