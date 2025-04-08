Ingram Micro India Appoints Ankesh Kumar as the Director & Chief of Marketing to Lead Bold Marketing Vision

- Advertisement -

Ingram Micro India, a leading tech distribution company, proudly welcomes Mr. Ankesh Kumar to its Executive Leadership Team as Director & Chief of Marketing.

With a proven track record of building impactful marketing strategies and accelerating digital transformation, Mr. Kumar will now spearhead the Corporate Marketing, Ingram Micro Agency, and Digital Platform Marketing functions. His appointment marks a bold step forward in aligning the company’s mission to become the IT industry’s most desired business partner.

In this role, Ankesh will be instrumental in driving innovative marketing strategies, enhancing customer experience, and delivering value through digital-led engagement across the ecosystem.

With over 20 years of leadership across global tech giants like Schneider Electric, Honeywell, and Emerson, Mr. Kumar has driven impactful strategies in marketing, product management, and digital transformation. A certified expert in sustainability and digital media, he is also a tech influencer and public speaker known for his innovation, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence.

Mr. Ankesh Kumar, Director & Chief of Marketing, Ingram Micro India

“I’m thrilled to join Ingram Micro India’s dynamic leadership team. This opportunity allows me to craft impactful marketing strategies, elevate brand presence, and strengthen our position as the most trusted and preferred partner in the evolving IT ecosystem,” said Mr. Ankesh Kumar, Director & Chief of Marketing, Ingram Micro India.

This leadership addition underscores Ingram Micro India’s commitment to excellence, agility, and market leadership in the fast-evolving technology landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 174