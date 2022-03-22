Ingram Micro Cloud Continues Global Expansion with Launch of AWS Platform Availability in India

- Advertisement -

Ingram Micro Cloud announced it will be distributing a full range of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to its reseller network in India, bolstering the offering of one of the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted set of cloud solutions within an indirect reseller ecosystem.

Ingram Micro Cloud, an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and AWS Distributor, announced its global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS in March 2021. One of the outcomes of the agreement is the expansion ofthe geographic reach and footprint of AWS and its partners globally. As a part of this global expansion, Ingram Micro Cloud will now deliver a complete portfolio of AWS services to resellers in India, complimenting the company’s recentAWS expansions in Australia, New Zealand, France, Mexico, Hungary and Poland. With access to a full suite of AWS offerings, Ingram Micro Cloudpartners in Indiacan expect to see new opportunities to meet customer cloud platform needs.

Jyotil Mankad, Ingram Micro Cloud India

“As our collaboration with AWS evolves, Ingram Micro Cloud will continue focusing on bringing even greater value to our customers as we help them refine their AWS practice,” said Mr. Jyotil Mankad, Director and Head of Cloud at Ingram Micro Cloud India. “Our vision is to help our partners win in the digital economy with the right solutions, strategy and platform, enabling them to build a steady stream of recurring revenue.”

Ingram Micro Cloud covers a wide range of partner enablement and support initiatives to help build an AWS practice through its partner programs. These end-to-end engagement models enable Systems Integrators (SI) and Independent Software Vendors (ISV) to more easily pursue their and their customer’s cloud journeys.

S. Srinivasa Kumar, Director of SIBU, DigitalTrack Solutions Private Limited

“I’m glad to see the Ingram Micro Cloud/AWS partnership in India! Being associated with both the entities, as partners, we see a positive trajectory of cloud business against the opportunities available,” S. Srinivasa Kumar, Director of SIBU, DigitalTrack Solutions Private Limited, explains.

Jasjeet Singh, Head of Partner Alliances, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL)

Mr. Jasjeet Singh, Head of Partner Alliances, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), shared, “We are excited to extend AWS and Ingram Micro’s global distribution partnership to India. Ingram Micro has extensive global experience in helping their partners setup and scale successful AWS cloud practices, by combining training, services, products, go-to-market support, and a strong network of channel partners in India. This approach will help further strengthen the AWS Partner Network especially across tier-2/3 cities in India. We share a vision to empower builders and businesses to build a better India, and accelerate digital transformation for over 75M small and medium businesses across the country.”

Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS will continue working together to strengthen their current skills and offerings, while developing new resources to support channel partners in managing their end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud currently provides its partners with access to an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with 250+ AWS certifications, AWS Professional and Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected Services, AWS Operations and Billing Services, and more.