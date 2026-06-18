Ingram Micro celebrates 30 years in India with a nationwide Partner 1st Connect initiative

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Ingram Micro India, a leading national technology distribution platform company, marked its 30th anniversary in the country with the launch of Partner 1st Connect – a nationwide, synchronized partner engagement initiative. Envisioned to celebrate the special anniversary with channel partners, the 2-day initiative witnessed more than 500 Ingram Micro associates meeting more than 900 channel partners at their respective offices in 30+ cities across India.

Unlike conventional corporate celebrations, Ingram Micro India decided to make this moment a bit more memorable by taking its partner-first commitment directly to partners’ offices in the country. These meetings soon became an enriching platform for insightful exchange of thoughts as the discussions focused on gathering feedback, understanding digital priorities and aspirations, strengthening relationships, and exploring new avenues for growth in the dynamic tech landscape.

The Partner 1st Connect initiative reflects Ingram Micro’s long-standing position that a strong channel ecosystem can only be built on trust, collaboration and a shared vision for growth. Expressing his happiness on the success of the initiative, Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior, MD and CCE, Ingram Micro India said, “I am extremely delighted to witness the invincible passion demonstrated by our team in the last couple of days. From envisioning a nationwide drive to passionately bringing it to life, our team showed remarkable energy as they met more than 900 of our valuable partners across the length and breadth of this country. This massive outreach is a testament to our ‘Partner First’ belief.”

The interactions between channel partners and Ingram Micro associates focused on understanding business priorities, emerging tech-driven solutions, and exploring more ways for digital empowerment of partners in the country. Commenting on the Partner First approach, Flavio added, “The Partner 1st Connect is an investment in our shared future as we open new doors for collaborative success. Our partners have been at the heart of our journey in India, and their trust, feedback, and collaboration will continue to shape our future strategies and partner-focused programs. As an ecosystem, we will continue working towards building a stronger, more transparent, and resilient ICT landscape of India.”

The scale, speed and emotional quotient of this initiative underscore Ingram Micro’s commitment to strengthening the ecosystem and empowering partners with the digital adeptness and capabilities required to excel in the competitive digital era. Talking about the next step, Flavio concludes, “Our focus is now on maintaining this momentum as we swiftly work on feedback and charter a more promising, success-driven growth plan in collaboration with our esteemed partners.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro

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