Ingram Micro Appoints Flavio Moraes Junior as Managing Director and Chief Country Executive for India

Ingram Micro, a business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem, announced the appointment of Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior as Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE) for India, effective October 1, 2025. Moraes succeeds Mr. Navneet Singh Bindra, who retires after more than 22 years of leadership and service to Ingram Micro India.

Moraes transitions to lead Ingram Micro’s India operations after a successful tenure as Chief Executive of Ingram Micro Brazil, where he served since 2021. Under his leadership, Ingram Micro Brazil became one of the company’s most successful operations in the region, achieving market leadership in cybersecurity, expanding its Cloud Marketplace, and driving the acceleration of the Ingram Micro Xvantage digital platform. Moraes also led the strategic acquisition of a services company, strengthened corporate governance through rigorous process improvements, and guided a cultural transformation that earned the company “Great Place to Work®” recognition.

With more than 25 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications sectors, Moraes brings deep expertise and proven results from his leadership roles at Claro, Embratel, and Reuters, where he helped build digital and cloud business units from the ground up.

Moraes holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Centro Universitário FEI, an MBA from Fundação Getulio Vargas, and has recently attended the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program in Leadership and Innovation. Fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, he has been recognised for his collaborative leadership style, strategic mindset, and strong commitment to partner success.

Mr. Diego Utge, Global Group President & EVP, Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Diego Utge, Global Group President & EVP, Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro said, “India is one of our most important growth markets, and I am confident Flavio is the right leader to take that business forward. His exceptional track record in driving digital transformation, building high-performance teams, and fostering partner success makes him uniquely positioned to build on the strong foundation of the Ingram Micro India organisation.”

Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior, Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE) for India

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Flavio Moraes Junior, Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE) for India said, “I am truly excited and honored to take on this new responsibility at Ingram Micro India. India represents one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the world, with tremendous opportunities ahead. I look forward to moving to our India headquarters in Mumbai, immersing myself in its diverse culture, and working closely with our talented teams, partners, and customers to accelerate growth and create shared success.”

