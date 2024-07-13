Ingram Micro Aims to Redefine Tech Distribution and Empower Businesses Digitally with Xvantage

- Advertisement -

Ingram Micro’s unique approach is redefining what it’s capable of in distribution, emphasizing partnership with mutual growth, new levels of efficiency, meaningful customer connections, and infinite possibilities. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility & DigiOps, Ingram Micro India, talks in detail regarding the role in IT distribution, the various facets of it, and the road ahead.

The role of an IT distribution company in the digital era.

Critical, to say the least. Going Digital is all about enhancing agility, convenience, reach and experience. Distribution setups touch each of these elements significantly and are likely to play a pivotal role in this Digital era. In the digital era, IT distribution companies like Ingram Micro play a crucial role as intermediaries between technology manufacturers and our partners/end customers.

Ingram Micro is providing the ecosystem through its B2B platform Xvantage, which provides infinite options to partners with critical functionalities such as:

Aggregation and Selection – our partners get the entire spectrum of Products, Services, and Solutions from multiple technology vendors, all at one place on a 24X7 basis.

IT distributors gather extensive market intelligence and insights. They analyse trends, customer preferences, and emerging technologies, providing valuable feedback to both vendors and customers. With AI and ML-based intelligence from 45 years of data, partners and vendors get the right input at the right moment for accurate decision-making through Ingram Micro Xvantage.

Channel Enablement – Distribution companies enable channel partners such as resellers, VARs (Value-Added Resellers), MSPs (Managed Service Providers), and integrators. They offer training programs, certifications, and marketing support to empower partners to effectively sell and support technology solutions.

Risk Mitigation and Financial Services – Managing financial risks is crucial in the technology distribution business. Distributors often provide financial services such as credit facilities, leasing options, and inventory financing. This helps customers manage cash flow and procurement cycles more effectively. With Xvantage, the Partners are always up to date about their credit status and can subscribe to financial offerings through IMFS (Ingram Micro Financial Services).

Value-Added Services – Beyond product distribution, IT distributors offer a range of value-added services. If our Partner needs to know about any of technologies, our SMEs are available on the platform.

E-commerce – Digital transformation has led to the rise of e-commerce platforms and digital marketplaces in the distribution sector. These platforms streamline procurement processes and enhance customer convenience. Xvantage is multiple steps ahead, being a self-learning, ever-evolving ecosystem in itself.

Global Reach and Local Expertise – IT distributors leverage their global networks and local expertise to provide tailored solutions across diverse markets. They understand regional regulations, market dynamics, and cultural nuances, facilitating seamless transactions and support for multinational customers and vendors. Xvantage offers the same rich experience in all countries, making it truly global.

Support for Emerging Technologies – Distributors play a pivotal role in the adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), cybersecurity solutions, and cloud computing. They educate customers on new technologies, facilitate pilot projects, and provide scalability options as businesses evolve.

Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility – Many IT distributors prioritize sustainability initiatives and corporate responsibility and support partners and vendors.

Overall, IT distribution companies continue to evolve as strategic partners in the digital era, offering comprehensive solutions, services, and support to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in the technology ecosystem. Their adaptability and commitment to adding value across the supply chain make them indispensable in today’s dynamic business landscape. Having a digital enablement alone with not serve, unless it’s backed by true value creation efforts. At Ingram Micro, we are doing just that, creating value for all our stakeholders – vendors, partners & our associates leveraging the Xvantage platform.

How is IM meeting the dynamic needs of businesses in the digital age?

Innovation and Agility have emerged as the biggest business disruptors. Enterprises are using these elements to create new products and services, thereby disrupting existing business practices.

At Ingram Micro, we cease on this business need and are constantly creating new business models and practices. For example, B2B2C is an inventory-as-a-service model where we enable partners to leverage our digital strength to reach and serve their customers. Similarly, our new financial products from Ingram Micro Financial Services (IMFS) not only help partners enhance their financial capacities but also enable them to finance their customers’ needs.

As a socially responsible organization, we emphasize on E-Waste management by focusing on the entire life cycle of the products we sell. We have built best-in-class ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) services to cater to the pressing need of processing the e-waste in a responsible manner.

Being at the epicentre of IT business in India, Ingram Micro has the distinct advantage of engaging with some of the best IT providers to different industry types. Using proven products from leading brands, we have curated solutions for Healthcare and Hospitality industries, to start with. These solutions help our partners to expand their offerings to their customers.

In all these innovative efforts, Digital is at the centerstage with our Xvantage ecosystem.

How is IM Xvantage streamlining the tech acquisition process?

Ingram Micro Xvantage is designed to streamline the tech acquisition process by offering a unified platform that simplifies procurement and enhances efficiency for businesses. Xvantage contributes to this by the properties of a Centralized Procurement Platform, Aggregation of Products & Services, Efficient Order Management, Customized Solutions & Services, Integration & Scalability, Analytics, Insights & Recommendations, Support for Compliance and Governance, Comprehensive Customer Support, etc.

In summary, Ingram Micro Xvantage streamlines the tech acquisition process by providing a centralized, efficient platform that simplifies procurement, offers a wide range of products and services, supports customization, integrates with business systems, and enhances visibility and control over the procurement lifecycle. These features collectively enable businesses to optimize their IT procurement strategies and focus more on driving innovation and growth.

How is IM meeting the industry’s demand for digital transformation?

With Xvantage, we are at the forefront of Digital Transformation leading the industry with a vision to be the best B2B platform ecosystem in the world. This pursuit, which began 2 years back, is precipitated in the creation of Xvantage.

Customer centricity is at the centerstage of our digital innovation. Every element of Xvantage enhances customer experience and provides an indispensable method to integrate vendors and partners together. The company collaborates closely with customers to tailor digital transformation strategies, recommend appropriate technologies, and provide ongoing support throughout their digital journey. This customer-focused approach fosters long-term partnerships and enables businesses to achieve sustainable growth and competitive advantage through digital transformation.

Integrating partners’ ecosystem with vendors’ priorities is another essential dimension that Xvantage facilitates. Ingram Micro collaborates closely with leading technology vendors and partners to deliver integrated digital transformation solutions. This strategic partnership approach ensures that businesses have access to cutting-edge technologies and expertise needed to successfully navigate their digital journey. Through these partnerships, Ingram Micro facilitates the integration of complementary technologies, provides comprehensive support, and helps businesses leverage the full potential of digital solutions.

Key Vale-Added Services that IM is currently focusing on and why?

Ingram Micro is focussing on several key Value-Added Services to enhance its offerings and provide additional value to customers such as;

Technical Support and Services : Pre-sales consultation, solution architecture, implementation support, troubleshooting, and ongoing maintenance.

: Pre-sales consultation, solution architecture, implementation support, troubleshooting, and ongoing maintenance. Professional Services : Including project management, system integration, customization, and migration services.

: Including project management, system integration, customization, and migration services. Managed Services : Such as remote monitoring and management (RMM), Security Operations Center (SOC) services, cloud management, and backup and disaster recovery services.

: Such as remote monitoring and management (RMM), Security Operations Center (SOC) services, cloud management, and backup and disaster recovery services. Financial Services : Financing programs, credit facilities, and trade-in programs for IT assets.

: Financing programs, credit facilities, and trade-in programs for IT assets. Training and Certification : Comprehensive training and certification programs on products and technologies from leading vendors.

: Comprehensive training and certification programs on products and technologies from leading vendors. Marketing and Demand Generation: Marketing support through co-marketing programs, lead generation campaigns, digital marketing services, and market development funds (MDF).

In summary, Ingram Micro is creating new benchmarks through Value-Added Services to differentiate itself in the market, meet diverse customer needs, enhance customer satisfaction and drive business growth.

IM’s vision towards enabling businesses in remote geographic locations.

Ingram Micro’s vision towards enabling businesses in remote geographic locations revolves around bridging the digital & physical divide and empowering organizations to access technology solutions regardless of their location.

Our vision is to provide our remote partners, the same unified experience as a large city partner thereby democratising access to technology in the hinterland of India. Xvantage is a great leveller and brings equal opportunity and experience to all partners alike.

Here are the key aspects of Ingram Micro’s approach and vision in this regard – Global Reach & Local Presence, Logistics & Supply Chain Efficiency, Digital Platform, Localized Support & Expertise, Education & Enablement, and Partnerships & Community Engagement

In summary, Ingram Micro’s vision towards enabling businesses in remote geographic locations revolves around Xvantage, accessibility, support, empowerment, and community engagement. By leveraging its global infrastructure, digital capabilities, localized expertise, and strategic partnerships, Ingram Micro strives to bridge the digital divide, empower businesses worldwide to thrive in the digital economy & set new benchmarks in the B2B platform space.

