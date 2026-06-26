Infosys, ANA’s Global CMO Growth Council, and LIONS Unveil the CMO AI Hub

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Infosys, a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, in collaboration with ANA’s Global CMO Growth Council, global leadership body driving growth for marketers, and LIONS, the parent platform and organizer of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, today announced the launch of the CMO AI Hub. This exclusive AI-powered platform is designed to enable peer-to-peer learning among Chief Marketing Officers by bringing together insights, experiences, and perspectives from the leading marketing organizations and executives worldwide.

Developed by Infosys Aster, an AI-amplified marketing suite, the hub brings together curated intelligence from Association of National Advertisers (ANA), LIONS, and the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the research arm of Infosys, into a secure, conversational interface tailored for senior marketing leaders. Human oversight, governance safeguards, and privacy-by-design principles are embedded throughout the hub to deliver a trusted, enterprise-grade experience with long-term scalability.

Built exclusively for members of ANA’s Global CMO Growth Council, the hub transforms the collective intelligence of the marketing industry into an always-available resource. It offers CMOs the platform to describe business challenges in natural language and receive synthesized, context-rich insights drawn from curated research, case studies and executive perspectives enabling faster and impactful decision-making.

The launch reflects a priority identified by CMOs to understand and get ahead of AI’s implications as a shared challenge. The CMO AI Hub launches alongside the CMO AI Playbook, developed by the Infosys Knowledge Institute based on extensive research, including one-on-one interviews with CMOs, engagement with marketing leaders across global industry events, and inputs from ANA members. The CMO AI Playbook captures these insights, while the AI Hub makes these accessible as a practical tool for day-to-day use.

Key capabilities of the CMO AI Hub include:

Conversational intelligence: Members can ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, synthesized insights from curated content.

Members can ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, synthesized insights from curated content. Executive-ready outputs: The platform transforms insights into summaries, making it easier for CMOs to explore and learn from peer perspectives and experiences.

The platform transforms insights into summaries, making it easier for CMOs to explore and learn from peer perspectives and experiences. CMO-to-CMO connection: Enables marketing leaders to contribute insights that strengthen the platform over time.

Enables marketing leaders to contribute insights that strengthen the platform over time. Secure, member-exclusive environment: Available only to Growth Council members with enterprise-grade governance, responsible AI frameworks, and privacy safeguards.

Mr. Nick Primola, Group Executive Vice President at the ANA and leader of the Global CMO Growth Council said, “CMOs told us they wanted real, practical guidance available in the moments when important decisions need to be made. The AI Hub turns the collective experience of the world’s leading marketers and experts into a resource that is available whenever members need it. It’s built by CMOs, for CMOs, and designed to help leaders make more informed decisions moving at the speed of marketing.”

Mr. Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS

Mr. Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS said, “The Growth Council was created to bring the world’s best marketers together and remove the barriers to growth. The CMO AI Hub is the boldest expression of that mission yet — it puts the collective intelligence of this community into every member’s hands, exactly when they need it. Creativity and AI aren’t opposing forces. The Hub pairs the best of human judgment with the speed of the technology, and keeps people at the center of both.”

Mr. Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys

Mr. Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys said, “AI presents a unique opportunity for CMOs to move beyond efficiency gains and elevate marketing’s role as a growth driver. By combining the collective expertise of leading marketers with an AI-powered experience layer, CMO AI Hub transforms fragmented insights into shared intelligence that helps marketing leaders make informed decision and unlock greater business value.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infosys

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