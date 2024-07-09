Infortrend Storage Fuels AI Deep Learning Application At One Of The World’s Top Five Space Research Organizations

- Advertisement -

Infortrend® Technology, Inc., the industry-leading enterprise storage manufacturer, provided one of the top five space research organization’s in the world with the EonStor GS enterprise unified storage solution to enable AI deep learning application in the space exploration projects.

The space research organization is one of the top five space exploration agencies in the world. To analyze data captured by its space exploration equipment, it employs AI deep learning algorithms, recognizing and classifying objects, scenes, and activities for efficient content verification and tagging, which is essential for risk assessment and mission planning. In this application, high-performance storage is crucial for handling the large volumes of data generated by AI-driven processes. The organization was in search for a suitable storage solution because their outdated system couldn’t meet the performance needs of AI workloads.

The organization adopted two units of Infortrend’s high performance EonStor GS 4024U U.2 NVMe hybrid flash storage and two expansion enclosures JB 3016. To maximize performance, the GS 4024U appliances connect to the network switch through a 100GbE interface. Overall, the solution provides 590 TB to store space exploration data. To optimize storage efficiency, the auto-tiering function allocates data undergoing AI analysis on the high-performance SSD pool on GS and already analyzed data — on the cost-saving HDD pool on JBOD. Each GS 4024U appliance is capable of delivering up to 17 GB/s and 6 GB/s in read and write file throughput performance to meet requirements of the AI deep learning application.

“When selecting high-performance storage, our exclusive consideration was Infortrend’s solution. Without it, our AI neural networks for image analysis and interpretation would not be operational,” said the Director of Data Visualization Group of Earth Observation Department at one of the world’s top five space research organizations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infortrend

