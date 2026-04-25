Infortrend Recognized in CRN’s Storage 100 as One of The 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors for 2026

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Infortrend Technology, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, announced it has been recognized in the 2026 CRN Storage 100, earning placement among the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors.

CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, is a trusted source of IT channel news and analysis, delivering objective reporting that helps solution providers maintain a competitive advantage for their customers. As part of CRN’s 2026 Storage 100, the “50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors” category highlights companies bringing software capabilities, services, and cloud connectivity to modern storage technologies. Infortrend’s inclusion in this category reflects its continued innovation in enterprise storage, supporting organizations in managing data-intensive workloads.

Infortrend Technology has over 30 years of enterprise data storage experience, with more than 1,000,000 redundant rack-mounted systems deployed worldwide. Its portfolio—including EonStor GS unified storage, GSx parallel file storage, DS SAN storage, CS scale-out NAS, and KS for Enterprise Cloud and Edge Computing—supports a wide range of use cases across industries such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), smart city security, smart retail, and smart manufacturing. By integrating advanced software capabilities with reliable hardware platforms, Infortrend enables organizations to deliver high performance, improve GPU resource utilization, and ensure high availability. These latest innovations and live demos will be showcased at Computex 2026.

“We are proud to be recognized by CRN as one of the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors for 2026. This recognition reflects our continued focus on working closely with our channel partners to deliver storage solutions that are practical to deploy, easy to manage, and aligned with evolving customer requirements of AI-driven workloads and modern data environments,” said Mr. Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infortrend Technology

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