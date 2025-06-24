Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop News

Infortrend Boosts Storage Efficiency for Large Files with Upgraded Auto-Tiering on EonStor GS Unified Storage

By NCN News Network
0
83
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Infortrend Technology, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, announced an enhancement to its EonStor GS unified storage with the release of a faster and smarter auto-tiering feature, optimizing storage efficiency for large workloads.

EonStor GS is a unified storage solution purpose-built for modern enterprises. It is ideal for file sharing, media and entertainment (M&E), healthcare, and manufacturing, where the rapid growth of high-resolution videos, images, and large files demands a careful balancing of capacity, performance, and cost. With HDDs far more affordable than SSDs—about one-fifth the cost—many organizations adopt hybrid storage with the auto-tiering feature. Auto-tiering automatically places frequently accessed files on SSDs and less-used data on HDDs. The latest upgrade offers 30% faster hot data migration and intelligent scheduling, moving data during user-defined off-hours to reduce storage I/O impact.

The upgraded auto-tiering accelerates applications while simplifying data management for enterprises with growing data volumes. Benchmark results confirm that it delivers a significant performance boost over a single HDD-tier setup:

  • In enterprise file sharing, active project files demonstrate 350% faster read performance.
  • In M&E, rendering performance increases by up to 600%.
  • In healthcare, diagnostic images are retrieved up to 400% faster during active use.
  • In manufacturing, inspection videos and images are quickly accessed and analyzed during the quality control phase.

“With the new auto-tiering, enterprises gain faster access to important, ‘hot’ data and better efficiency for large, predictable workloads—all while keeping long-term storage affordable,” said Mr. Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infortrend Technology

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 89
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage Accelerates Enterprise AI Transformation with New Services, Solutions and Platforms
Next article
Riot Games Announces Collaboration with Yuki Chiba for the VCT Pacific Anthem Shinpai Muyou
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative