Infortrend Boosts Storage Efficiency for Large Files with Upgraded Auto-Tiering on EonStor GS Unified Storage

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Infortrend Technology, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, announced an enhancement to its EonStor GS unified storage with the release of a faster and smarter auto-tiering feature, optimizing storage efficiency for large workloads.

EonStor GS is a unified storage solution purpose-built for modern enterprises. It is ideal for file sharing, media and entertainment (M&E), healthcare, and manufacturing, where the rapid growth of high-resolution videos, images, and large files demands a careful balancing of capacity, performance, and cost. With HDDs far more affordable than SSDs—about one-fifth the cost—many organizations adopt hybrid storage with the auto-tiering feature. Auto-tiering automatically places frequently accessed files on SSDs and less-used data on HDDs. The latest upgrade offers 30% faster hot data migration and intelligent scheduling, moving data during user-defined off-hours to reduce storage I/O impact.

The upgraded auto-tiering accelerates applications while simplifying data management for enterprises with growing data volumes. Benchmark results confirm that it delivers a significant performance boost over a single HDD-tier setup:

In enterprise file sharing, active project files demonstrate 350% faster read performance.

active project files demonstrate 350% faster read performance. In M&E, rendering performance increases by up to 600%.

rendering performance increases by up to 600%. In healthcare, diagnostic images are retrieved up to 400% faster during active use.

diagnostic images are retrieved up to 400% faster during active use. In manufacturing, inspection videos and images are quickly accessed and analyzed during the quality control phase.

“With the new auto-tiering, enterprises gain faster access to important, ‘hot’ data and better efficiency for large, predictable workloads—all while keeping long-term storage affordable,” said Mr. Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infortrend Technology

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 89