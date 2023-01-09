Infopercept ties up with National Centre of Excellence’s ‘SCADA/OT Security Acceleration Program’ as Corporate Partner

- Advertisement - -

Infopercept, an India-based global managed security service provider has announced that it joins hands with the National Centre of Excellence (N-CoE) as a corporate partner in SCADA/OT (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition / Operations Technology) Security Acceleration Program. SCADA is an application designed to gather real-time data from remote locations to control industrial processes. The dedicated acceleration initiative by N-CoE on SCADA/OT security is to develop market-ready Indian products in this domain and to fulfill other key objectives, such as:

Accelerate the technology, product, and solution development in SCADA security.

Create visibility, awareness, and adoption of the research in the SCADA/OT security field.

Attract the attention of engineering minds and start-ups to critical sector security.

Promote the efforts of translating the research into market-ready products.

Identify the use cases of SCADA/OT security and solve them through co-creation and open challenges.

Incubate and accelerate start-ups in SCADA/OT security.

Develop a market for SCADA/OT security products and solutions.

Attract investors to the innovation solving critical sector security problems.

Mr. Vinayak Godse, CEO-DSCI reckoned that the National Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative of DSCI and MeitY, has been incubating start-ups with their ideas, more than 80+ since it started its operations in early 2020. There is an urgent need to attract engineering and innovative minds to solve problems in nationally important areas such as SCADA/OT Security. The acceleration program is devised to seek the contributions of organizations working in critical sectors in creating SCADA/OT security technologies capabilities and enterprise-ready products with the help of start-ups. It also envisages working with academic and research institutes to promote research in the area, more importantly, productizing their research. With the support of the MeitY and CERT-In and partnership with CDAC and companies committed to working in the area, the concerted efforts of this acceleration program will see start-ups in SCADA/OT security.

Speaking on Infopercept being a part of this collaboration, Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO, of Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd, said “We are extremely excited to be a part of the SCADA Security Acceleration Program by N-CoE. In nation-state attacks, critical infrastructure is the prime target. The damage through the cyberattacks on such systems is to hamper utility and impacts the physical world. N-CoE has taken the right direction in proactively making an ecosystem to protect our critical infrastructure through Indian products. We are thrilled to collaborate with N-CoE and CDAC to make global standard security products from India for SCADA/OT security.”

