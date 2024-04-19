Infopercept Launches Invinsense 5.0 – A cybersecurity platform completely made in India

- Advertisement -

Infopercept announced the launch of Invinsense 5.0, the latest version of its SaaS-based cybersecurity platform. This updated version integrates Security Lake, AI/ML modules, and Gen AI, enhancing cybersecurity operations for organizations worldwide.

Invinsense 5.0 encompasses offensive, defensive, and security compliance functionalities, consolidating advanced technologies into a unified management console for streamlined operations.

Key Features of Invinsense 5.0 include:

More Comprehensive Offensive Technologies:

Attack Surface Monitoring: Identifying and monitoring potential network entry points.

Dark Web Monitoring: Scanning for sensitive information on both the Dark and Surface Web.

Brand Security: Detection of fake domains, apps, and social media threats.

Enhanced Defensive Technologies:

Integration with AI/ML-enabled Security Lake for optimized cybersecurity operations.

Gen AI-enabled use cases for swift threat responses.

Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for organizations facing active attacks.

Mr. Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO, and Co-founder of Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd.

“Invinsense was conceived with scalability in mind, allowing seamless integration of new technologies across offensive, defensive, and compliance domains,” said Mr. Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO, and Co-founder of Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd. With Invinsense 5.0, we have gone deeper into each cybersecurity domain. By leveraging AI/ML-enabled Security Lake, we aim to streamline operations, minimize alerts, and significantly reduce security operation costs. Additionally, our expanded offensive security offerings empower organizations to fortify their external attack surface, ensuring readiness against sophisticated threats. Through numerous enhancements in Invinsense 5.0, including a unified dashboard experience, we enable organizations to achieve their two primary cybersecurity objectives: combating cyberattacks and adhering to security compliances.”

Commenting on the significance of indigenous Indian-built cybersecurity platforms, Mr. Ruparelia emphasized, “Today, nation-state attacks are our new reality. In such circumstances, it is imperative for Indian organizations to be safeguarded by domestic cybersecurity platforms. These platforms can be customized to meet our regulatory standards and work environment, ensuring compliance and protection against cyber threats.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infopercept

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429