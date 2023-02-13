Infopercept Appoints Jitendra Bulani as CMO

- Advertisement - -

Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd, a global cybersecurity solutions and services company, announced the appointment of Jitendra Bulani as Chief Marketing Officer. Bulani brings 15 years of global marketing experience at cybersecurity companies. He will be responsible for driving awareness and demand for Infopercept’s offensive security, defensive security and security compliance solutions as well as services globally.

Prior to joining Infopercept, Bulani was at Sophos for more than 14 years where he was responsible for public relations and communications in India and SAARC, Middle East and Africa. Bulani was also one of the pioneering members of the global marketing team at Cyberoam, which was later acquired by Sophos.

The appointment comes three months after the company announced its CERT-In empanelment and association with National Centre of Excellence for SCADA/OT security acceleration program.

Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO Infopercept

“Infopercept is a company that is driven by a purpose, which is to solve real cybersecurity challenges of organizations globally,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO Infopercept. “We have built solutions, platforms and service packages, which enable us to cover the entire IT landscape of customers under various approaches of cybersecurity like offensive security, DevSecOps, OT security, IOT security, cloud security, security compliance and detection and response.”

Excited on the appointment, Ruparelia added, “We were looking for someone with extensive cybersecurity marketing experience to help us amplify our messaging and brand visibility as well as expand our reach globally. We wanted to ensure that our technology has the right kind of messaging so that nothing is lost in translation and we can serve our customers better. Jitendra brings with him a wealth of experience of working with Cyberoam right from when it was a cybersecurity startup to helping it scale up, as well as working with globally structured cybersecurity company like Sophos. With Jitendra on board as CMO, our road map looks very promising, and with his expertise, we are sure to create visibility around our innovations and build Infopercept into a globally recognised cybersecurity brand.”

Speaking on his new role, Jitendra Bulani said, “Infopercept is not a company, it is a passion. A group of passionate technology people who have created innovative cybersecurity solutions and services that too all made in India. I am excited to join this company and look forward to working closely with their dynamic team to help Infopercept become a globally recognised brand.”

