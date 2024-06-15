Infogain Recognized with Great Place To Work Certification

- Advertisement -

Infogain, a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley, has achieved the prestigious Great Place To Work® certification in India. The certification is awarded following a stringent criterion to establish an exceptional workplace and is based on anonymous feedback from employees, evaluating the organization’s Trust Index© and Culture Audit© attributes.

According to the Great Place to Work® Institute, Infogain has excelled across parameters such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This marks the second occasion on which Infogain has been conferred with this renowned certification, underscoring the company’s continuous efforts to cultivate a safe and supportive workplace environment for all.

Mr. Dinesh Venugopal, Infogain’s Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Dinesh Venugopal, Infogain’s Chief Executive Officer expressed, “We are thrilled to receive the Great Place To Work® certification for a second time. This achievement reaffirms our dedication to fostering a growth-oriented culture that not only prioritizes employee welfare but also promotes a collaborative, inclusive, empowering, and results-driven work environment. It is a reflection of our continuous efforts to create a setting where every employee has the opportunity to grow professionally and personally. This honor is dedicated to all our Infogainers, whose relentless dedication and innovative spirit have built a company we can all be proud of.”

Mr. Rajiv Naithani, Chief People Officer

Mr. Rajiv Naithani, Chief People Officer said, “Receiving the Great Place To Work® certification for the second consecutive time underscores Infogain’s unwavering commitment to our people-first culture. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated efforts to cultivate an environment where every employee thrives. As we celebrate this milestone alongside our past recognition as one of the top 100 Great Place to Work companies in the tech industry, we continue our focus on fostering a workplace that champions innovation, inclusivity, professional and personal growth for all Infogainers.”

Infogain’s commitment to its people has earned the company a high score thanks to the flexible working policies, and its dedication to ‘Earth, Equity, and Ethics’ which focuses on fostering positive changes for society and the environment, has resonated deeply with the employees.

Additionally, people practice like customized trainings, town halls, social impact drives, internal job postings, referral programs, and various other employee engagement and well-being initiatives affirm all-round growth and professional advancement for all Infogainers globally.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infogain

