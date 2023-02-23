Infogain Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023

- Advertisement - -

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-headquartered leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

Infogain was among 33 engineering service providers evaluated in the fourth edition of Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering PEAK Matrix Assessment. Providers were evaluated for their overall and vertical-specific software product engineering capabilities and market impact. More specifically, evaluations were based on:

Vision and strategy, performance, trends, frameworks and solutions, strengths, investment and improvement areas as per briefings with service providers

Reference interviews, including service provider performance, benchmarking, priorities and best practices, along with ongoing buyer surveys

This marks the third time Infogain has been recognized as a Major Contender in a PEAK Matrix Assessment for Software Product Engineering Services. Infogain was also included in Everest Group’s Engineering Services Top 50™ report, where for the third consecutive year, Infogain ranked among the fastest growing engineering services providers globally.

Nishith Mathur, Chief Strategy and Solutions Officer, Infogain, said, “We are pleased to be featured as a Major Contender on the Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix once again. We remain focused on leveraging our capabilities to design digital platforms that enable transformational business outcomes to our customers.”

Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Engineering Services, Everest Group said, “Service providers need to actively enhance their capabilities to help enterprises gain resilience in the next phase of the industrial revolution, with next generation software. Infogain has been able to help organizations improve the quality, scalability, and maintainability of their software products, as well as reduce costs and time-to-market.”

Everest Group is a research and consulting firm that engages in strategic business, engineering, and IT services. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing market capability, impact, and vision.

