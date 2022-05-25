Infogain Earns Great Place to Work Certification

- Advertisement -

Infogain, a human-centered digital platform solutions leader, is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work in India. The certification is based on anonymous feedback and demonstrates Infogain’s excellence across the five dimensions of the Great Place To Work Trust Index: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Mr. Ayan Mukerji, Infogain Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Ayan Mukerji, Infogain Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am proud of the entire team for earning the Great Place to Work Certification. Our people are at the heart of what we do, and this prestigious award is testament to their enriching experience at Infogain. This also comes as a special honor because it represents our employees’ honest feelings about Infogain and its work culture, leadership, and employee-first approach. At Infogain every employee contributes to creating a world-class culture and making us an employer of choice.”

The Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences. It comes in recognition of Infogain’s focus on building a collaborative culture and nurturing an environment where employees are challenged, supported, and appreciated.

Mr. Dayapatra Nevatia, Infogain Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Dayapatra Nevatia, Infogain Chief Operating Officer, remarked, “This certification is an accolade every Infogainer can be proud of and is a result of steps we have taken to be employee friendly. It reflects the strength in our diverse teams collaborating to deliver high-quality solutions for our clients and partners. This recognition will also resonate well with prospective candidates. It’s a moment of great pride for all of us.”

Mr. Rajiv Naithani, Infogain Chief People Officer

Mr. Rajiv Naithani, Infogain Chief People Officer, commented, “We are honored to have been certified as a Great Place to Work, especially at a time when employees have been working from home while also caring for their families and juggling priorities. This recognition is a testament to our company’s combined efforts to provide a humanistic work environment for our employees. We are committed to a high-trust, high-performance culture as we continue to live our core values of growing together, creating client value, innovating, and delivering excellence.”

Ms. Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO of Great Place to Work India

Ms. Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO of Great Place to Work India, said, “Organizations in a growth phase have added complexity in managing expectations and experiences for the employees. In the face of the overall macro environment which has been unprecedented, it is appreciable what Infogain has achieved in the engagement levels seen this year. Kudos to the leadership team for driving trust in the organization! Thank you for your contribution to our vision of making India a great place to work for all”

