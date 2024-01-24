Infogain appoints Dinesh Venugopal as Chief Executive Officer

- Advertisement - -

Infogain announced the appointment of Mr. Dinesh Venugopal as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 8, 2024.

Dinesh will take over from Ayan Mukerji, who joined Infogain in 2018 as Chief Operating Officer before becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2021.

Dinesh joins Infogain with close to three decades of management experience. He was the CEO of PK, an experience engineering company, before its acquisition by Concentrix, where he became the President of Concentrix Catalyst. Dinesh also spent over a decade at Mphasis, serving in various roles, including President of Direct & Digital.

Mr. Rohan Haldea, Partner at Apax said, “We are delighted to welcome Dinesh as the new CEO of Infogain. He brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation, experience engineering, and large deals, which closely complements Infogain’s growth strategy.”

Rohan added, “We thank Ayan for his immense contribution to Infogain and for setting the stage for dynamic growth in the last six years.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dinesh said, “Infogain’s platform growth story over the last few years has been remarkable. I’m delighted to join at an exciting time as Infogain positions its customers to succeed in the race for digital dominance.”

“Leading Infogain has been an extraordinary journey, and I extend my gratitude to Apax and the Infogain Board for this incredible opportunity,” said Mr. Ayan Mukerji. “Dinesh comes with a proven track record and is the perfect choice to steer Infogain into its next growth chapter. I wish him the very best.”

