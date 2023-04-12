Infogain Achieves New Expertise and Specialization in Google Cloud for App Development and Modernization

- Advertisement - -

Infogain, a global leader in human-centered digital platform engineering services, announced its achievements in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, across geographies (India, North America, and Poland). The partnership provides Infogain with additional access to Google Cloud resources to help valued customers unlock more choices when deciding where to deploy critical applications.

Infogain achieved a new Google Cloud Specialization for Application Development – Services. Infogain also earned Expertises in the Modernize Legacy Applications – Application Modernization, Infrastructure Modernization – Mainframe Modernization and Productivity and Collaboration – Work Transformation categories. Infogain’s Google Cloud practice has many able Google Cloud practitioners (Engineers & Architects) across India, which includes Google Cloud certified cloud engineers and architects, Data & AI/ML engineers and DevOps engineers who are trained and registered for various Google Cloud trainings.

The new Specialization and Expertises are great recognitions that a Google Cloud partner can earn and are provided based on technical proficiency and consistent customer success in specialized solution and service areas using technical capabilities vetted by Google Cloud. As a partner to Google Cloud, Infogain provides technical enablement, financial incentives, competitive pricing, training, and Google Cloud certified expertise, all of which help accelerate Google Cloud-led modernization for clients.

Infogain has showcased its ability in building foundational architectures and migrating significant numbers of customer workloads from either on-premises or other cloud providers to Google Cloud. The Specialization for Application Development highlights the company’s success in building and managing applications using the best Google Cloud in web and mobile environments.

Tyson Hartman, Chief Technology Officer, Infogain

Tyson Hartman, Chief Technology Officer, Infogain, said, “This partnership recognizes the deep skills of Infogain in using Google Cloud technologies. The Specializations and Expertise achievements are coveted industry accreditations that validate our continuous efforts and commitment to building digital platforms that help our customers dominate in the cloud-first digital world. This not only enables us to make our clients more agile and secure, but also inspires us to develop innovative and effective solutions for our clients that deliver great value by allowing them to leverage the Google Cloud environment and its advanced solutions for better business outcomes.”

