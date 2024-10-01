InfoComm India 2024 Concluded with Significant Increase in the Number of Exhibitors and Attendees

- Advertisement -

InfoComm India 2024, held on September 3-4-5, the premier professional audiovisual and integrated experience solutions event in India, concluded its 10th in-person edition at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) with resounding success. The show recorded nearly 250 global and emerging exhibitors and brands and 11,000 unique attendees, marking a significant increase compared to the previous edition. Nearly 30% of visitors are technology end users. InfoComm India 2024’s success is a testament to the immense potential and opportunities the Indian market holds for the Pro-AV industry.

InfoComm India 2024 served as a launchpad for leading solution providers to debut their latest products and solutions, thereby helping to shape the future of the pro AV industry in India. With over 30 product launches – including new-at-show and new-in-Asia debuts – the show treated visitors to a number of innovations applicable to diverse industries. From immersive displays and innovative audio systems to integrated experiences and smart solutions, InfoComm India 2024 provided a glimpse into the various latest technologies in displays, signage, projectors, etc that are targeted at corporate, education, live events and entertainment, smart urban planning, hospitality, and retail.

High-Value Attendees Actively Seeking Solutions

At InfoComm India 2024 there were 76 qualified high-value buyers from all over India were actively seeking solutions for their ongoing projects for various high-growth sectors that the show organizers specially identified, including smart city and urban development, education, live events and entertainment, and healthcare. Through a specially curated Guided Show Floor Tour and pre-show business matching exercise with the exhibitors, the show gave the buyers a comprehensive look at the latest and innovative pro AV offerings relevant to their specific project needs.

Knowledge-packed Summit Program

The InfoComm India 2024 Summit, led by nearly 100 renowned industry experts and thought leaders, was a masterclass in navigating the evolving pro AV and technology landscape. The attending over 2000 summit delegates (a number higher than the last edition) gained valuable insights into critical topics across 14 specialized tracks and 50 sessions ranging from immersive storytelling to the permeation of blended learning across India’s educational system to cybersecurity and AI.

Immersive Experiences and Special Events

InfoComm India 2024 went beyond product displays on the show floor; it provided numerous engaging activities like demos, New Product & Technology Guided Show Floor Tour, the Multisensory Immersive Experience co-presented with MSS World + Studio Ocupus, and a host of networking events that facilitated meaningful interactions amongst AV system integrators, solution providers and brands, and technology end users.

To Sum Up

The show’s achievement this year highlighted InfoComm India’s pivotal role in driving the industry’s growth and innovation, establishing it as the region’s leading platform for showcasing cutting-edge Pro AV technologies and fostering collaboration. InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd is the region’s preeminent organizer of tradeshows for the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Solutions industries. Through industry-leading shows for Asia, China, and India, InfoCommAsia connects global and regional solution providers, vertical market end-users and the supply chain with the most important markets of Asia Pacific.

NCN Interacts with the Industry Leaders and Exhibitors at Infocomm 2024 and Took Feedback on their Latest Innovations and Impression about Expo

Mr. Puneet Sethi, Manager, Display Business, Samsung Electronics

“At this infocomm, we have showcased a range of display and signage solutions. Our special product here is epaper which is a 32-inch display that does not require power; we are still improving this product. Our flagship micro LED product is here for display. Micro LED is going to be trend in future that will take the industry by storm. For signage solutions we have hardware and software solutions. In future, we will come with several new solutions with AI inbuilt. We have also showcased here our hospitality display solutions which one can operate and change the user interface from one central location. In this Infocomm, our main focuse is on LED signage solutions.”

Ms. Ankita Karwah, Associate Marcomm Director, BenQ India

“At this Infocomm 2024, we are presenting all our solutions from projectors, monitors to interactive displays. Here we have showcased new projectors for B2B space and monitors for education and corporate solutions. We are offering Google EDLA-certified interactive displays which none others are offering. We are using a lot of AI, especially in our interactive displays.”

Mr. Marc A. Remond, President – Asia Pacific, Kramer Electronics,

“We are excited to showcase our AV solutions in this Infocomm 2024. Kramer provides end-to-end solutions ranging from connectivity, AV, signal management, AV over VoIP, collaboration applications, UC collaboration to control. For connectivity, we have unveiled several products related to these segments. We have over 2000 SKUs to offer. My message to partners is they can leverage the extensive portfolio Kramer has in the above segments. India is a fast growing market so we have invested a lot for our operations here and we are expecting good growth here.”

Mr. Kartik, MD-India, Middle East and Africa, Newline

“We are an OEM for IFPs, and 70% of our business comes from the education segment and 30% from corporate segment. This Infocomm 2024 is a big show for us; here we could display a range of our all-in-one LED solutions, LED solutions and interactive solutions.”

Mr. Richard Jonker, VP – Commercial Business Development, NETGEAR AV

“At NETGEAR, we are committed to revolutionizing the AV and IT landscapes by delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade solutions that are easy to deploy and manage. With our innovative AV over IP technology, and the latest in Wi-Fi 6 and soon Wi-Fi 7, we ensure top-tier performance and seamless integration. Our unique approach, from network design to post-sale support, guarantees that your deployments will work flawlessly. We’re proud to invest heavily in India, expanding our presence and ensuring that businesses, schools, and enterprises nationwide have access to unparalleled solutions and support.”

Mr. Muneer Ahmed, VP – AV Division, ViewSonic India

“In the Infocomm 2024, we are displaying corporate, education and home theater solutions which include LCD projectors. After launching in India, in the last 8 years we have grown a lot and diversified into different segments. In projectors segment, we are already among the top 3. India is one of the biggest and fastest growing markets which offers a lot of opportunities for ViewSonic. For us, our partners are like our family members and we wish to grow together.”

Mr. Manish Dave, Director, Apurva Computer Technologies

“At Apurva Computer Technologies, we have been at the forefront of delivering innovative IT solutions for over 27 years. From pioneering thin clients to introducing microPCs and fanless machines, we’ve consistently evolved to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry. Our dedication to Make in India is reflected in our state-of-the-art facility in Ahmedabad, where we ensure that every product meets the highest quality standards. We are proud to be trusted by our partners nationwide, and we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions with precision, reliability, and unparalleled support.”

Mr. Amar Subash, Vice President & General Manager, India and APAC, HARMAN Professional Solutions

“We feel great to be here at the Infocomm 2024, one of biggest shows on AV and feel excited to meet our partners and customers. Here, we have displayed our AV over VoIP, Immersive and integrative solutions. Harman is pleased to provide solutions in all these segments. We also have a demo center here. India is one of the largest markets for AV and very important for us.”

Ms. Kirandeep Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Ltd

“Globus Infocom is a 23-year old company that has carved out a niche for itself in the education segment, and the company has further diversified into providing conferencing and security & surveillance solutions, and institution furniture. We are a highly trusted Make in India company whether it is for training room solutions, classroom solutions, conference room solutions, or security solutions. We have a nationwide supply and service stations. Infocomm is a great platform to launch our solutions.”

Mr. Gordon Wu, VP – APAC and China, Optoma Business in Asia

“We have displayed here 2000 2K projectors, AK 1000 4K projectors, interactive panels and LED displays. We are providing a wide range of solutions for Pro-AV industry; we are providing total solutions. We are also using AI in interactive solutions in our interactive panels for immersive experience. Here our solutions are mainly targeted at corporate and education sectors. My message to partners is that Optoma is a leader in providing new age total solutions with the best quality backed by excellent services for the pro-AV industry.”

Mr. Arindam Saha, In-charge Overall Marketing, IT Division, ViewSonic

“In the Infocomm 2024, we are displaying home and office solutions that will help to improve productivity. For example, we have the video conferencing solution with monitor, camera and AI-noise cancellation technology which filters out noise. Then we have split-screen and daisy chain display solutions that help you to watch information from multiple sources on single screen so that you can multi-task simultaneously.”

Mr. Vijay Sharma, MD, Optoma India

“At the Infocomm 2024, we got the opportunity to showcase our latest lineup of projectors, digital signage and EDLA-certified interactive panels. Optoma is specialized in providing large display solutions in three segments—corporate, education and home segments. We differentiate ourselves from our competitors mainly in the sense that we are always the first one to introduce new innovations and then we have highly partner friendly policies. India is an important market for us with the opportunity in the education and govt space growing very fast. We also see a lot growth opportunity in the Pro-AV space.”

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie

“Infocomm is great platform for Christie to display its cutting-edge products. Here we have displayed our latest innovations in RGB pure laser projection, direct-view LED, powerful projection software tools, and advanced content management and processing capabilities. These leading-edge technologies empower users to create and deliver exhilarating visual experiences, making them ideal for a variety of applications, including immersive spaces in museums and large-scale projection mapping. Christie continues to lead the way in high-brightness projection and direct-view LED video wall technology, delivering unparalleled visual experiences across diverse applications.”

Mr. Koreth Mathew, Director, A&T Video Networks

“At A&T Video Networks, we are driven by a passion for innovation in the AV industry. Our mission is to empower businesses with advanced video solutions that seamlessly integrate AI and cutting-edge technologies. From high-performance cameras for healthcare and manufacturing to wireless collaboration tools, we are shaping the future of communication. Our focus on partner-centric strategies ensures that we provide unparalleled value to our clients, enabling them to stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape. Together, we aim to redefine possibilities in video technology for a smarter and connected world.”

