Infobip Shift Miami secures growing attendance in its second year

Infobip Shift Miami, the American edition of the Infobip developer conference, this week brought together a diverse technology-sector audience on the shores of Florida. The conference, now in its second year, secured growing attendance with more than 400 attendees and top speakers from the developer industry and an expanded program across two days.

Mr. Nikola Radišić, Head of the Infobip Shift team

Mr. Nikola Radišić, Head of the Infobip Shift team said, “The expansion of the program was the biggest evolution this year, driven by feedback and interest from the developer community. We secured more partners and exhibitors this year, as well as speakers and attendees from more than 300 different companies. We saw growing national attendance with guests coming from tech hubs such as San Francisco and New York, as well as Miami and the surrounding region. It’s not easy to stand out in a busy event schedule, so the popularity of Shift Miami this year demonstrates how our American audience has recognized the quality Infobip Shift delivers. We now have a solid foundation on which to build future editions.”

API solutions focus

Infobip Shift Miami impressed attendees with speakers discussing the latest API developments on the stage of the Perez Art Museum. Founders and CEOs of successful companies, such as Matt Biilmann from Netlify and Christine Spang from Nylas, led the line-up of more than 20 software experts. Other speakers included experts from well-known companies, such as Camunda, Data Protocol, Akamai, Cisco, Nokia and Infobip.

In addition to speeches, Infobip held workshops during the conference, providing attendees with the opportunity to collaborate with experienced professionals. This year, the conference focused on API solutions, which enable the fast and seamless operation of various software and are essential in the developer industry.

Building relationships with the developer community

This year marks the second consecutive year in which Infobip will host two conferences on two continents. Although smaller than its European counterpart, Shift Miami shows growth in all areas in its second year.

Mr. Nikola Pavešić, Director of Developer Experience and Startups at Infobip

Mr. Nikola Pavešić, Director of Developer Experience and Startups at Infobip said, “We are proud to be among the handful of companies hosting technology events on two continents. This year’s progress is another step towards building the developer community on a global scale. We are excited to see the Shift brand growing in America, which also helps Infobip continue to build its reputation in the American market, but also supports are plans of expanding to the Latin America and Asia.”

After Miami, Infobip Shift will gather the developer community in Croatia. The leading technology event in Southeast Europe will return to Zadar on 16 and 17 September this year.

