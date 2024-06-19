Infinix ZeroBook Ultra to Launch in India on 27th June – A New Era of AI PCs

- Advertisement -

Infinix is set to make waves in the AI laptop market with the upcoming launch of ZeroBook Ultra, which is scheduled for 27th June. With this launch, Infinix is venturing into AI PCs category. This cutting-edge laptop is designed for tech-savvy professionals, integrating advanced Gen AI capabilities and Intel AI Boost to significantly enhance productivity and efficiency. As the demand for AI PCs surges in India, Infinix aims to distinguish itself with this innovative offering.

The ZeroBook Ultra promises to deliver superior performance with intelligent features that adapt to user needs. It will be equipped with up to 1TB SSD storage, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and the Intel Core Ultra processor based on Intel Meteor Lake. This processor features Intel’s first integrated NPU – Intel AI Boost – and includes an Intel ARC integrated GPU with Ray Tracing and XE SS Frame Acceleration which enables to perform 70% faster AI generative tasks. The Intel AI Boost will provide faster processing speeds and efficient multitasking, crucial for handling large datasets, machine learning, and software development. Additionally, the Gen AI attributes will enable the laptop to learn from user habits, offering personalized recommendations and automating routine tasks to streamline workflows. The laptop will also come with a unique OverBoost Switch to run demand task with ease.

It also boasts of stunning visual experience on its 15.6-inch FHD display with a 100% sRGB color gamut. Enhanced with quad speakers and DTS sound processing, it will also offer immersive audio, while the FHD AI webcam with a dual mic array will ensure clear video calls. With a massive 70Whr battery and a 100Watt charger, this device is designed to keep connected and productive all day long.

Infinix’s strategic move into the AI PC market highlights their commitment to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of professionals. By offering a blend of advanced technology and user-centric design, the ZeroBook Ultra is poised to set new standards in the industry and reinforce Infinix’s position as a leading tech innovator.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infinix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429