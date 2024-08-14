Infinix Unveils the INBOOK Y3 Max – A Premium Powerhouse Designed with “Perfection to the Max”

- Advertisement -

Infinix, a trailblazer in consumer electronics, today unveiled its most advanced laptop to date, the INBOOK Y3 Max. This cutting-edge device combines exceptional performance with a stunning display and premium design, embodying the concept of “Perfection to the Max” and ushering in a new era of mobile computing for students, young professionals, and content creators.

At the core of the INBOOK Y3 Max lies the advanced 12th Gen Intel Core processors, offering a choice of i3, i5, and i7 options. This cutting-edge processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage, ensuring lightning-fast processing speeds and ample space for all your files and applications. The laptop also features a dedicated SATA slot, allowing users to expand storage up to an additional 1TB.

The INBOOK Y3 Max laptop boasts a stunning 16-inch Full HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing 11-12% more viewing space compared to traditional 15.6-inch laptops. With an impressive 87% screen-to-body ratio, 300 nits brightness, and 60% NTSC wide color gamut, users can enjoy an immersive visual experience whether they’re working on graphics and design projects, coding, or enjoying multimedia content. The ultra-narrow bezels further enhance the immersive viewing experience.

Infinix has gone above and beyond in the design of the INBOOK Y3 Max, featuring a premium aluminum alloy body with a rugged brush metal finish. Available in vibrant Silver and Blue color options, the laptop exudes sophistication and durability. The ultra-responsive and tactile backlit keyboard ensures comfortable typing even in low-light conditions, while the large 7.06” large touchpad with multi-touch control offers precise input.

Keeping users powered throughout the day, the INBOOK Y3 Max is equipped with a large 70Wh battery, supporting all-day usage. The laptop features 65W fast charging via USB-C with Power Delivery 3.0 technology, ensuring safe and rapid charging. A unique Power Boost feature allows users to switch between Eco Mode to optimize battery life and Power Boost Mode to unleash an extra 18W of power for demanding tasks.

Infinix INBOOK Y3 Max offers exceptional connectivity options, including two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB-C ports (one for data, one full-function), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed wireless connectivity. An FHD 1080p webcam with dual microphones ensures crystal-clear video calls, while the Ice Storm Cooling Technology keeps the system running smoothly even during intensive tasks.

For an enhanced audio experience, Infinix’s latest laptop features dual microphones for clear voice capture. It runs on Windows 11, offering the latest features and security enhancements from Microsoft. Weighing just 1.78kg and measuring 357.3 x 248.8 x 17.9mm, the laptop strikes an ideal balance between screen size and portability, making it perfect for on-the-go productivity. Infinix has ensured the laptop’s exceptional quality and durability through rigorous testing, guaranteeing a reliable and long-lasting device that can withstand the demands of modern computing.

The Infinix INBOOK Y3 Max is a testament to the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology to its customers. With its unparalleled performance, stunning display, premium design, and exceptional connectivity, the laptop is poised to redefine expectations in the laptop industry, offering users the space and capabilities to do more.

The latest offering by Infinix will be available for purchase on Flipkart from 21st August 2024 onwards, with prices starting at INR 29,990.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infinix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 165