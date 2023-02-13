Infinix to Launch Inbook Y1 Plus Laptop for the Generation that Loves Being Trendy

- Advertisement - -

Infinix is set to launch its brand new budget category laptop – Inbook Y1 Plus which is sure to raise the bar and set the standards even higher than before. Featuring 15.6″ Color Rich Anti-Glare FHD Display, the Inbook Y1 Plus is a powerhouse of functional features aimed at college students and budding professionals.

The Inbook Y1 Plus comes at the perfect time when the market for student-friendly laptops has been picking up pace. One of the biggest specs reveals that we’ve found has been the premium AG glass Touchpad that supports multi-touch and gesture support. Additionally, the Inbook Y1 Plus comes with a 50W battery, 45W Type-C Fast Charging, powering the device to 75% in just 1 hour. The Inbook Y1 Plus is expected to be an extremely lightweight laptop for ease of use.

