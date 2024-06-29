Infinix Launches Zero Book Ultra AI PC with Breakthrough Intel Core Ultra Processor

- Advertisement -

Infinix, a pioneering force in the technology industry, unveiled its most advanced and powerful laptop to date, the Zero Book Ultra AI PC. With this new launch, Infinix is venturing into AI PC segment equipped with GenAI capabilities to create an ecosystem of future forward laptops. With prices starting from INR 59,990, this cutting-edge device is powered by Intel’s groundbreaking Core Ultra Processor, the first truly ready AI processor that combines exceptional performance with revolutionary AI capabilities. The Zero Book Ultra AI PC ushers in a new era of mobile computing, seamlessly blending unparalleled processing power with intelligent features and a sleek, modern design. The series is available in three variants- Ultra 5 (16GB+512 GB, 125H), Ultra 7 (16GB+512GB, 155H), and Ultra 9 (32GB+1TB, 185H)

Mr. Anish Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, Infinix India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anish Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, Infinix India said, “We are delighted to introduce the Zero Book Ultra AI PC, a laptop that redefines advanced Gen AI computing in India. By harnessing the power of Intel’s latest and Most advanced Intel Ultra Core Processor and integrating a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), we’ve created a device that delivers cutting-edge AI capabilities and revolutionizes how we interact with technology. As India’s AI PC market gains momentum, Infinix is leading the way with innovative solutions designed to meet today’s users’ needs. With India’s rapid adoption of AI, this laptop will be a game-changer, striking a chord with consumers through its affordability, user-friendly interfaces, and future-forward features, perfectly aligned with their demand for advanced AI capabilities.”

Powering the Zero Book Ultra AI PC is Intel’s revolutionary Core Ultra Processor, a groundbreaking achievement in processor technology. This cutting-edge processor features an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enabling upto 70% faster AI Generative task performance with efficiency and speed. With its hybrid architecture seamlessly combining a CPU, NPU, and GPU, the Core Ultra Processor delivers exceptional 3D performance and groundbreaking AI capabilities, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a laptop. It also supports the Co-pilot (preview) feature since it is an integrated feature of Windows 11.

With Core Ultra 9, this powerhouse has a 16-core architecture, meticulously designed to optimize performance across a wide range of tasks. This architecture comprises 6 high-performance cores, 8 efficient cores, and 2 low-power cores, ensuring lightning-fast processing speeds and efficient power management. Moreover, the Zero Book Ultra AI PC boasts India’s first dedicated NPU, enabling seamless AI integration and accelerated AI-driven experiences that will revolutionize the way we work, create, and engage with technology.

Intel’s cutting-edge AI Boost technology, supported by over 300 independent software vendors (ISVs), empowers the Zero Book Ultra AI PC with advanced automation and interference capabilities, unlocking new realms of productivity and creativity. Additionally, the integrated Intel ARC GPU offers exceptional graphics performance, including XE SS Frame Acceleration, Ray Tracing, and a hyper-advanced media engine, elevating multimedia experiences to new heights.

In addition to its revolutionary processor, the Zero Book Ultra AI PC is packed with an array of advanced features that elevate the computing experience to new heights. With up to 1 TB of lightning-fast SSD storage and High speed PCIe 4.0 SSD, users can enjoy blistering data transfer speeds and ample storage capacity for their files and applications. The laptop also supports up to 32 GB of ultra-fast LPDDR5x RAM, which is a staggering 50% faster than LPDDR4, ensuring seamless multitasking and efficient performance, even with the most demanding applications.

Keeping the system cool and efficient, even during extended periods of intense use, the Zero Book Ultra AI PC features an advanced Ice Storm Dual Fan cooling system. This innovative system is equipped with 0.25mm thinner shark blades, a total of 79 blades, and two powerful 65mm fans, ensuring optimal heat dissipation and maintaining peak performance levels.

The laptop’s sleek and modern design is a true marvel, with an Interstellar aesthetic inspired by meteorite phase design and a full metal body built with Silver finish. The stunning 15.6″ sRGB 100% display boasts a peak brightness of upto 400 nits, ensuring exceptional visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts. A unique over boost switch and rear light on the hinge add a touch of sophistication and functionality, allowing users to unleash the full potential of the laptop with a simple flick.

Elevating the multimedia experience to new heights, the Zero Book Ultra AI PC features an AI-powered BeautyCam with face tracking and background blur capabilities, ensuring flawless video calls and multimedia presentations. Additionally, the laptop boasts a quad array balanced audio system, featuring 1Wx2 low-frequency speakers and 2Wx2 high-frequency speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience with crisp highs and deep, resonant bass.

The Zero Book Ultra AI PC also offers unparalleled connectivity options, including the latest WiFi 6E protocol with 6GHz support, providing up to an astonishing 9.6 Gbps throughput and seamless Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Furthermore, the laptop also includes “PC Connection” that enables android to windows feature.

*Infinix has gone above and beyond to ensure the Zero Book Ultra AI PC’s exceptional quality and durability. The laptop has undergone rigorous testing, including 168 hours of continuous speaker playback, 5,000 times interface life tests, 10,000 tests on the touchpad button, and extensive testing on drawing and lid opening/closing, ensuring a reliable and long-lasting device that can withstand the demands of modern computing. The laptop comes equipped with a 100W Type-C portable hyper charger, enabling rapid charging and ensuring users can work and play without interruption.

The Zero Book Ultra AI PC is a testament to Infinix’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology to its customers. With its unparalleled performance, intelligent features, sleek design, and exceptional connectivity, the Zero Book Ultra AI PC is poised to redefine the future of computing and set new standards in the laptop industry.

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC will be available in three variants—Ultra 5 at INR 59,990, Ultra 7 at INR 69,990, and Ultra 9 at INR 84,990—starting from 10th July 2024 on Flipkart.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infinix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 156