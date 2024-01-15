Infinix launches all-new INBOOK Y4 Max Laptop with 16-inch immersive display and powerful performance

- Advertisement - -

Infinix is all set to launch its latest laptop under the INBOOK series – the INBOOK Y4 Max. The Y4 Max is a high-performance laptop, with its impressive 16-inch FHD 16:10 display, this laptop offers a crystal-clear viewing experience, making it perfect for streaming movies, videos, and other multimedia content. The AG Glass touchpad makes navigation a breeze, while the full-size backlit keyboard with a num pad ensures that you can work efficiently in any lighting condition.

Ultra slim 16-inch immersive display

The big screen series is designed for an immersive experience for its users. Full HD resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides 11% more vertical viewing space compared to traditional 16:9 screens. The ultra-narrow bezels on the sides offer an 87% screen-to-body ratio. With an 83% sRGB colour gamut and 300 nits peak brightness, the display renders sharp visuals.

Sleek and lightweight design

The Y4 Max is a lightweight and portable laptop that comes in a sleek 18 mm aluminum alloy metal chassis, weighing only 1.78 kg. Its rear panel has a brushed metal finish giving it a unique look and durability. The laptop is available in two vibrant colors: Silver and Blue, making it stylish and practical at the same time.

Latest 13th Gen Intel Processors for speedy performance

Powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors, the Y4 Max delivers snappy multitasking capabilities. With up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage, it ensures smooth performance when working on multiple apps or browsing heavy files. The dedicated Power Boost mode button gives an instant 18W power upgrade to turbo-charge performance when required.

Long-lasting battery with 65W fast charging

The laptop comes with a large 70Wh battery that allows uninterrupted usage for up to 8.5 hours while playing 1080P videos. Additionally, it can be quickly charged with a 65W Type C fast charger, which can charge up to 75% in just 60 minutes*. This charger can also be used to charge your laptop and smartphone, making it a convenient and easy charging experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infinix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.