Infinix introduces PC connect feature to INBOOK Y4 Max to promote Shared Ecosystem

Infinix is excited to announce the introduction of the PC Connect feature in its upcoming INBOOK Y4 Max Laptop. The innovative feature is designed to seamlessly integrate Infinix smartphones and laptops, offering users a cohesive and interconnected ecosystem for an enhanced digital experience.

Exclusively designed for Infinix devices, the PC Connect feature includes screen mirroring capabilities, allowing users to effortlessly project their Infinix smartphone screen onto the laptop for a more immersive display. Moreover, users can enjoy comprehensive end-to-end phone management directly from the laptop, providing seamless access and control over their Infinix smartphone.

A standout feature of the PC Connect is the Simple File Sharing functionality, facilitating effortless file transfers between the INBOOK Y4 Max Laptop and nearby Infinix mobile devices. Users can easily take a file from INBOOK Y4 Max folders and send it to their Infinix mobile device using a simple drag-and-drop interface, offering increased flexibility and convenience in managing files and devices.

The upcoming INBOOK Y4 Max Laptop with PC Connect is poised to redefine the Infinix ecosystem, offering users a powerful and interconnected experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infinix

