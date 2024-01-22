Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max Goes on Sale on Flipkart

- Advertisement - -

Infinix proudly announces the exclusive launch of its latest innovation, the INBOOK Y4 Max, available exclusively on Flipkart with a special sale price starting at INR 34,990*. Featuring a 16-inch FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, the INBOOK Y4 Max redefines user efficiency, offering an impressive 11% more viewing space. The sleek design and vibrant colours enhance the overall aesthetic of the INBOOK Y4 Max, complemented by a stylish and durable aluminium alloy metal body with a rugged brush metal finish. Weighing a mere 1.78 kg, the INBOOK Y4 Max is a feather-light yet powerful companion for those on the move. Supported by 65W fast charging and a 70Wh all-day long battery, it comes with a multi-utility Type C charger for added convenience.

At its core, the INBOOK Y4 Max boasts the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, ensuring maximum performance for diverse computing needs. With up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB ROM, and PCIe 3.0 SSD storage, it delivers efficient multitasking and storage capabilities. The INBOOK Y4 Max introduces a dedicated Power Boost mode button, providing an instant 18W power upgrade to turbo-charge performance whenever required. This seamless transition allows users to experience enhanced capabilities with a simple touch.

Infinix continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology wrapped in a sleek and user-friendly package. The INBOOK Y4 Max promises to be a game-changer, offering an immersive visual experience, unparalleled portability, and unmatched performance.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infinix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.