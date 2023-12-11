Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus Laptop Set to Impress with Sleek Design and Premium Features

- Advertisement - -

Infinix is gearing up to redefine the budget laptop experience with its highly anticipated release, the Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus. The Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus, expected to launch under 30K, showcases a sleek and lightweight profile, featuring a thin and light metal body elevating its aesthetics and ensuring a sturdy build. The rugged brush metal design adds a touch of sophistication, making the Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus not only a powerful computing device but high on style.

The display is anticipated to be a visual delight, with ultra-narrow bezels providing an immersive viewing experience with maximized screen space. For enhanced functionality, the Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus is also expected to feature a backlit Keyboard, making it convenient for users to work in low-light environments. The laptop will be available in three chic colors—Silver, Grey, and Blue—providing users with the freedom to choose a design that suits their style.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Infinix

