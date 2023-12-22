Infinix Brings in a New Era of Premium Computing with INBOOK Y2 Plus

- Advertisement - -

Infinix proudly introduces its latest innovation, the Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus. The premium laptop, designed to empower today’s youth with advanced technology and innovation, sets a new benchmark for laptops in the segment with its cutting-edge features and elegant design. Starting from INR 27,490*, the laptop is available in three stunning colors – Silver, Grey, and Blue.

Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobiles

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobiles said, “Addressing the discerning needs of consumers, we are thrilled to introduce the INBOOK Y2 Plus—a laptop that seamlessly blends advanced technology with a premium aesthetic. Infinix is dedicated to empowering the youth with devices that not only deliver exceptional performance but also boast an impressive design. The INBOOK Y2 Plus accomplishes this by providing a striking display, robust performance, and an elegant design, setting new standards in the laptop market.”

Under the hood, the INBOOK Y2 Plus is powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, delivering unparalleled performance and responsiveness. The laptop offers up to 1 TB of SSD with PCIe3.0 for faster read and write speeds, ensuring a seamless user experience. Powerful and practical, the laptop comes with a 50Wh big battery that supports 65W fast charging using the PD 3.0 technology. This combination allows for 10 hours of web browsing and a multi-utility Type-C to Type-C fast charging feature that charges 75% in just 60 minutes.

The laptop boasts a remarkable 15.6” vivid color-rich display, featuring an 83% sRGB Color Gamut, 260 NITS Brightness, and an impressive 82% Screen to Body Ratio. The ultra-clear Full HD resolution of 1920*1080 ensures a visually immersive experience, complemented by an extraordinary aural experience delivered through Dual speakers with Stereo Surround Sound.

Crafted with precision, the INBOOK Y2 Plus features a thin and light metal body with an Aluminum Alloy Metal Craft Design and a rugged brush metal design on the rear panel. The ultra-narrow bezels and a backlit keyboard contribute to its sleek aesthetics. The laptop also features a 6.36” premium AG glass touchpad that supports multiple touch with gesture control, and a keyboard with ultra-responsive and tactile keys, offering a 1.5 mm key depth and 5 ms response time. In terms of connectivity, the latest INBOOK is equipped with USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, SD card slot, and a 3.5mm Headset and Microphone Jack, providing users with versatile options for seamless connectivity.

Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus will be available for purchase on Flipkart, delivering the biggest display, biggest battery, and premium design in its segment. The laptop’s combination of features and performance makes it an ideal choice for users seeking a superior computing experience.

