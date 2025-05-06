Inertial Labs, a VIAVI company launches tactical-grade MEMS IMU

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Inertial Labs, a VIAVI solutions company, introduced the IMU-H100, a micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) inertial measurement unit (IMU) developed to enhance tactical guidance and navigation capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), short-range missiles and precision guidance munitions, as well as a variety of commercial applications.

As unmanned vehicle technology improves and personnel safety becomes a top priority, military and commercial sectors are accelerating adoption – driving strong demand for the IMUs that power their navigation and control systems. An IMU measures angular velocity and linear acceleration using MEMS gyroscopes and accelerometers respectively. They have become essential in a wide range of guidance and navigation, orientation and stabilization applications, particularly for short- and medium-range flight control systems. The IMU is also a component of higher order systems such as inertial navigation systems (INS), attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) and motion reference units (MRU). Applications include autonomous vehicles for land, sea, aerospace and defense.

The tactical-grade IMU-H100 includes accelerometers and gyroscopes for all three axes and offers a gyro and accel bias of 1 deg/hr and 1 mg respectively. The 5 in3, 160 g IMU also exceeds the performance of equivalent products on the market in terms of data rate, measurement range, stability and repeatability over harsh environmental conditions – including vibration, shock, high acceleration, spinning, temperature and acoustic noise.

In addition to its sophisticated capabilities, the IMU-H100 is designed for ease and speed of integration into customers’ operations. It supports the Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) and Synchronous Data Link Control (SDLC) used in many legacy systems, making it ideal for retrofitting initiatives. It is also ITAR-free, available with a lead time of weeks rather than months, and is manufactured in the United States.

Mr. Jamie Marraccini, Vice President, Inertial Labs Products, VIAVI

“The IMU-H100 is the latest addition to our large family of tactical-grade IMUs and couples an exceptional gyro and accelerometer repeatability bias with industry-leading performance and ruggedness,” said Mr. Jamie Marraccini, Vice President, Inertial Labs Products, VIAVI. “Its design builds on over 20 years of innovation and enables the guidance and stabilization required by both the commercial sector and aerospace and defense applications worldwide.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / VIAVI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 64