Industry veteran Ranjit Balakrishnan appointed as 3i Infotech’s Global Chief Sales Officer

3i Infotech Limited announced the appointment of Ranjit Balakrishnan as its global Chief Sales Officer (CSO) responsible for the sales operations of the company. An industry veteran, Ranjit’s expertise lies in driving revenue growth and enhancing business value. He will be focusing on the implementation of 3i Infotech’s innovative digital solutions encompassing Cloud, Digital IMS, Edge Computing, AAA to Future Tech.

In his currentrole as a global CSO at 3i Infotech, Ranjit is responsible for formulating and executing sales strategies that align with the company’s goal of becoming a billion-dollar organization by 2030. By identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities in North America, Europe (including the UK), APAC, and MEA markets, he aims to expand 3i Infotech’s presence globally while simultaneously strengthening its stronghold in India.

With over 30 years of varied experience in the technology space, he has worked at global tech hubs of Singapore and San Francisco Bay Area for a large part of his career. Ranjit has held several strategic positions ranging from heading sales, delivery to running a full-fledged business unit, with some of the big technology companies in India and globally. He started his career in the late ’90s with Satyam Computer Services Limited, now Tech Mahindra and eventually progressed to leadership roles. Ranjit’s professional background includes significant positions at renowned companies such as Cognizant Technology, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Technologies, Sasken Communications, Mindteck, and Calsoft. These roles have enabled him to develop a deep understanding of client management, global account partnerships, digital platforms, and sales strategy.

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech

Commenting on the appointment, Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “Over the last few years, we have brought in some of the sharpest minds and passionate technocrats into our organisation at senior levels to shape the course of this organisation. Ranjit, we believe is part of the strategic and visionary team we are creating at 3i Infotech. I’m excited on his joining us at this opportune time with the organisation poised for accelerated growth. His deep expertise in IT domains such as Product Engineering, AI, IT Services, Internet of Things (IoT) and Analytics is extremely valued, particularly as customers globally look at 3i Infotech as a digital transformation partner to revolutionize their businesses.”

Ranjit Balakrishnan, Global Chief Sales Officer, 3i Infotech

Speaking about his new role, Ranjit Balakrishnan, Global Chief Sales Officer, 3i Infotech said, “I’m extremely delighted to join the vibrant team of3i Infotech and be engaged in an incredible journey of intrapreneurship, intuition, and innovation. We are witnessing significant growth this year and I look forward to continuing to build on this momentum by expanding to other geographies and focusing on manufacturing, retail, and other sectors apart from BFSI. We have invested in startups that look at new business models aiming to be future-ready and plan to monetize and build on strategic investments made by 3i Infotech in the business narrative of cloud-first, digital inside cognitive-powered, and edge-ready solutions.

”With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the eminent Bharathidasan University and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Bharathiar University, Ranjit possesses a strong academic foundation to complement his practical experience. He is a self-proclaimed tech enthusiast who remains up to date with the latest technological advancements and their impact on the industry.

