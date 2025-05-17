Industry Quotes on World Telecom Day 2025

- Advertisement -

In context of the World Telecom Day being commemorated on 17th May with this year’s theme ‘Gender equality in digital transformation’, sharing the quotes from COAI, ISpA, Nokia India, MediaTek India, IDEMIA, Esri India.

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)

“On this World Telecom Day, it is important for us to acknowledge the undergoing digital transformation in our country, which is on the foundation of telecom – empowering women and bridging the digital gender divide as never before. As India’s telecom sector connects around 1.2 billion subscribers and expands 5G coverage to about 99.6% districts, it has become a powerful catalyst for digital inclusion and economic empowerment. The rollout of affordable mobile services and data plans, spearheaded by both private and public telecom operators, has brought internet access within the reach for millions of citizens, especially in the rural areas where the digital divide is higher. The telecom sector is committed to working on localized campaigns, bringing women in the knowledge of what empowerment can be brought by use of internet. To truly ensure that every woman can participate fully in India’s digital future, it is essential to intensify collaborative efforts across the industry, Government and communities, with targeted strategies that address affordability, digital literacy and access barriers. We must continue building partnerships, investing in affordable access and creating inclusive policies. Together, we can ensure that every woman, no matter where she lives, has the tools to succeed in the digital world.”

Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA)

“As India advances toward a digitally inclusive future, satellite communication (Satcom) is emerging as a powerful enabler, especially in the country’s most remote regions. Our telecom journey has been driven by innovation and collaboration, and Satcom is expected to play a pivotal role in this next chapter. With a market potential of approximately USD 263 million over the next five years for broadband connectivity in underserved areas, Satcom offers a viable solution to bridging the digital divide. Its ability to deliver reliable internet access will transform critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and governance, can really transform the quality of lives for women and girls, who are often the most excluded from digital access. The government’s progressive steps, such as administrative allocation of satellite spectrum and TRAI’s recent recommendations on a balanced framework for spectrum charges, will help foster competition, shared access and affordability. We also look forward to earliest assignment of spectrum for satellite base commercial communication.”

Mr. Tarun Chhabra, Sr. Vice President and Country Head, Nokia India

“As we mark World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, it’s important to recognise how telecom has become a powerful force for economic progress and social inclusion in India. From the first GSM call in 1995 to becoming the second-largest 5G market globally, India’s digital journey has been extraordinary. Today, high-speed mobile connectivity is reshaping industries, empowering rural communities, and accelerating gender inclusion. With 5G rollouts and a future powered by 5G-Advanced and 6G, India is poised to lead the next wave of digital innovation. However, to truly unlock the potential of this transformation, we must ensure equitable access for all, especially women, so that our digital future is not only connected, but also inclusive. Nokia have been a long partner of India’s telecom journey and growth and are committed to support the government’s vision of Digital India by building a robust telecom infrastructure for the country.”

Mr. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India

“As the world’s second-largest telecommunications market, the Indian telecom sector stands at the forefront of global technological advancement, driving the adoption of 5G, FWA, IoT, AI, and edge computing. These technologies are not only accelerating connectivity but are also enabling smarter, more efficient, and more inclusive solutions for both urban and rural communities. Government initiatives such as the BharatNet project have played a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, expanding high-speed broadband, and nurturing domestic innovation. At MediaTek, we power devices that make this digital revolution possible. Our latest MediaTek M90 5G modem delivers peak downlink speed, integrates AI-driven features and supports both terrestrial and satellite (NTN) networks while aligning with recent 3GPP standards. This helps MediaTek enable robust and versatile connectivity, delivering high performance and energy efficiency. With this year’s theme, ‘Gender Equality in Digital Transformation’, MediaTek stays committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We remain dedicated to supporting the nation’s digital ambitions by enabling seamless connectivity, cutting-edge innovation, and advancing gender equality in technology.”

Mr. Matthew Foxton, India Regional President and Executive Vice President of Branding & Communications, IDEMIA Group

“On World Telecom Day, IDEMIA Secure Transactions reaffirms its commitment to securing next-generation connectivity through cloud-native e-SIM solutions, advanced cryptography resistant to quantum threats, and GSMA-certified platforms. We are focused on enabling seamless, privacy-centric communications across mobile, IoT, and automotive ecosystems, backed by end-to-end lifecycle security. All our solutions are thought with the environmental challenges in mind, while unlocking value-added services—accessible anytime, anywhere—for a smarter, more responsible digital future where trust and innovation power every connection. Trusted by over 2,000 customers around the world, we remain dedicated to shaping a more secure, connected world.”

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

“India’s telecom industry has witnessed a transformative digital journey, with over 1.19 billion mobile subscribers and steadily expanding broadband access. As the world’s second-largest telecommunications market, it plays an important role in powering the nation’s digital economy by leveraging emerging technologies to deliver faster, smarter, and more inclusive services across both urban and rural landscapes. This year’s theme, ‘Gender Equality in Digital Transformation’, resonates deeply with Esri India. We believe true digital progress must be inclusive at its core, and we stand committed to building a diverse workforce that goes hand in hand with our continuous efforts to foster an equitable, supportive, and empowering workplace for all. As a leader in GIS, Esri India continues to empower telecom organizations with advanced solutions, providing location intelligence, optimizing network planning, accelerating 5G rollouts, and improving service delivery in underserved regions. By bridging the digital divide with geospatial insights, we remain dedicated to shaping a connected future.”

