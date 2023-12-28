Industry Leaders Speak on Future Trends 2023

- Advertisement - -

As the year is coming to an end, let us see the future trends in the direction in which technology is headed that helps you be adequately prepared for the imminent future.

Mr. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India

Technology advancements are reshaping our world into a more inclusive place, where intelligence and connectivity enrich our daily lives. In 2023, MediaTek remains a frontrunner in diverse 5G use cases, delivering next-gen technologies including Satellite connectivity, Generative AI, Cloud Computing, Automotive, Connectivity and advanced 5G solutions across 5G FWA. MediaTek foresees that Generative AI is emerging as the top opportunity for 2024 and is leading the revolution by uncovering new possibilities. Recently launched flagship chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 has groundbreaking big core designs and supports generative AI on-device processing for seamless, secure edge AI experiences. Besides Generative AI, the major technology trends such as quantum computing, sustainable technology, cyber resilience, and autonomous vehicles will drive the technology landscape in the fast-evolving age of AI.

Furthermore, MediaTek believes in transforming the world with increased commitment towards working with OEMs to create incredible experiences and flagship solutions based on the changing customer demands and requirements. Our R&D centers are working on innovative technologies to expand our diverse portfolio for smart ecosystems, smartphones, and smart devices.”

Mr. Fissal Oubida, the General Manager for the Middle East, Africa, CIS & Indian Subcontinent, Lexar Co. Ltd

As another year comes to an end, the memory solutions market did witness an increase in demand for high quality storage solution devices that are faster, secure, with massive capacities. In response to changing customer needs, we have expanded and designed our new product line to meet the demands of a dynamic market. For example, in the gaming sector, we now offer high-quality DDR5 and DDR4 RAMs, along with SSDs that reach speeds of around up to 12000 MB/Sec, tailored for gaming enthusiasts. While DDR4 remains popular, we’re gradually transitioning to the faster DDR5 interface to keep up with technological advancements.

Our gold microSD, a pioneering product with V60-rated video capacity, has been instrumental in meeting the growing demand for high-performance storage solutions. Additionally, our USB 3.0 to 3.2 flash drives have set new standards for speed and reliability in USB storage.

As we look ahead, we are excited by the opportunities presented by emerging trends, such as the increasing popularity of drone photography in India. The demand for high-speed microSD’s capable of recording 4K quality RAW videos is on the rise, and Lexar is poised to meet this demand with our innovative solutions.

In the coming year, we remain committed to our mission of delivering exceptional products that empower our customers to do more. With a focus on next-generation innovations that are cutting-edge, reliable and secure, we are confident in our ability to continue leading the storage solutions industry in India.

Mr. Sunil Pandita, Vice President, Sales (India) of Newgen Software Technologies

In 2023, we witnessed a shift in the technological landscape, with the rise of advancements such as GenAI. According to estimates from McKinsey, the widespread adoption of GenAI could contribute an impressive $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy by 2040. As a software product organization, this year has been a resounding success for us, with significant achievements and milestones. We achieved a market capitalization milestone of $1 billion this year, along with being recognized as a strong performer in digital process automation platforms by Gartner. Our latest endeavour, NewgenONE Marvin powered by GenAI, is an all-in-one solution for businesses seeking innovation, efficiency, and global adaptability. Furthermore, our impact extended globally as we collaborated with major banks in India and the United States, streamlining their business processes. We believe that the future is bright, and Newgen is ready to be at the forefront of the next chapter of its unparalleled success story.

Wishing you a New Year filled with the promise of exciting tech developments and transformative innovations. Here’s to a great year with limitless possibilities in the tech space.

Mr. Sonit Jain CEO of Gaj Shield Infotech

As we approach the end of 2023, Gaj Shield Infotech anticipates a transformative year ahead in 2024, where the impact of AI on the cybersecurity landscape will be significant. With the surge in sophisticated cyber-attacks and the constant evolution of threat landscapes we are standing at the forefront, anticipating the automation of cyberattacks. We remain committed to empowering professionals with cybersecurity knowledge and skills, offering cutting-edge solutions to combat the rising tide of AI-driven threats and reinforcing India’s resilience in the face of evolving challenges.

Mr. Matthew Foxton- India Regional President & Executive Vice-President, Branding & Communications, IDEMIA

In 2023, the spotlight shone brightly on identity technologies, unveiling their pivotal role in sculpting a safer, more convenient world. As we embark on 2024, the identity landscape is on the brink of a profound transformation propelled by technological advancements in AI and ML services, the escalating adoption of online services, and a persistent demand for inventive solutions. Throughout the year, we anticipate the emergence of future-proof solutions, underpinned by the latest breakthroughs in biometric and cryptographic technologies, revolutionizing the way we perceive and manage physical & digital identities.

Mr. Ankit Mehta, CEO, ideaForge

2023 signifies a transformative period for India’s innovation landscape, driven by the widespread adoption of UAV Technology. This year has been exceptionally prosperous for our growing drone industry, with investments reaching nearly $50 million. Beyond the surge in drone usage across sectors, drone technology has played a pivotal role in bolstering the nation’s security and infrastructure, particularly in surveillance and mapping. No longer confined to military realms, drones emerge as versatile allies across diverse fields.

The government’s visionary moves to allocate/disburse around ₹30 crore during fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to incentivize indigenous drone manufacturing has been the catalyst in propelling this transformative journey.

In 2023, idea Forge hasn’t merely been a part of an industry; we’ve been architects of change, contributing to the narrative of self-reliance and indigenization in drone technology. As we gear up for 2024, drones are set to transform baseline governance and security infrastructure by addressing civic issues/pain points such as traffic violations, crowd management, land encroachment etc. As drones continue to foray into various sectors, it is also crucial to prioritize Intellectual Property development in the drone industry. A robust IP portfolio not only fosters collaboration but positions the Indian drone sector as a global leader.

As we stand on the cusp of a new year, our unwavering commitment remains anchored in the pursuit of excellence across our three pillars: Performance, Reliability, and Autonomy. In the coming months, we are poised to release our class leading products and services such as Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Mr. Shreeranganath Kulkarni, Managing Director at InfoVision

As 2023 closes, we at InfoVision celebrate a year where our strategic pillars of customer-centric growth, capacity investments, and talent excellence have driven our expansion. Investing in technologies like Gen AI, Hyperautomation, and Data Analytics, we’ve become innovation partners in our clients’ ecosystems. Our approach has not just been about technology but about co-creation, aligning closely with our clients’ needs and ambitions. By investing in our Indian centers and empowering our talented team, we aim to exceed the expectations of those we serve, embedding our solutions into the narrative of their success.

Mr. Padmakumar Nair, CEO & Co-founder of Ennoventure Inc.

In today’s technology-driven era, countering counterfeiting has become a complex challenge. As businesses shift towards digital platforms, the demand for effective brand protection solutions has become critical. In 2024, the growing threat of forgery requires a proactive approach, utilizing state of the art technology based anti-counterfeit solutions. Software as a Service (SaaS) emerges as a valuable ally, providing adaptable tools to tackle the increasing presence of counterfeit products.

Authenticity holds a key role in navigating the intricate landscape of international trade. The effectiveness of anti-counterfeit SaaS surpasses a mere solution; it embodies a dedication to upholding integrity, promoting transparency, safeguarding consumer trust, and ensuring continual genuine innovation in the digital era, where counterfeiting poses a challenge to every transaction. The emergence of the anti-counterfeit software as a service trend in 2024 highlights a dedication to preserving the legitimacy of goods in the digital realm. Ennoventure Inc.’s development of these covert brand protection solutions promises a robust defense against illicit practices while adeptly adapting to the evolving counterfeit challenges.

This urgency is reinforced by a joint report by CRISIL and the Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA), which presents statistics. Almost 25-30% of all products sold in the country are counterfeit, particularly affecting sectors like apparel, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, automotive, and consumer durables. These findings emphasize the seriousness of the issue, reinforcing the need for proactive measures to address the pervasive problem of counterfeit goods.

Nutshell

We feel that the coming year will also be very promising and as the year draws to an end, isn’t just a time for thoughtful reflection and contemplation but also an opportunity for preparation so that you can truly kickstart the next year which will be disrupted with AI, VR, AR and more.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Industry Leaders

