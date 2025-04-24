Industry Leaders Share Inspiring Quotes on International Girls in ICT Day 2025

- Advertisement -

As International Girls in ICT Day 2025 is celebrated on April 24, NCN honors voices driving change and inclusion in tech. Here are the quotes shared by industry leaders:

Ms. Anamika Luthra, Key Business Account Manager, 5Tattva

“International Girls in ICT Day is a powerful reminder that innovation thrives in diversity. As a woman in the tech industry, I’ve witnessed how inclusion drives progress and brings fresh perspectives to the table. It’s time we empower more girls to explore, engage, and excel in ICT—not just as users, but as creators and leaders. At 5Tattva, we are committed to fostering a culture that champions gender equality and encourages young women to break barriers, shatter stereotypes, and shape the digital future with confidence.”

Ms. Neha Sampat, Founder & CEO at Contentstack

“Empowering women in STEM isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s essential for driving breakthrough innovation and shaping a future that works for everyone. At Contentstack, we know that empowering women in STEM is a catalyst for growth.

When we create spaces where women can lead, learn, and thrive, we unlock untapped potential and build smarter, more resilient businesses. That’s why we’re all in on mentorship, equity, and opportunities that elevate women in technology.

The future of tech depends on who gets to build it. Let’s ensure women are not just included but empowered to rise, lead, and transform the world.”

Ms. Kavitha Ramachandragowda, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Routematic

“Technology is shaping the future, and it’s important that girls see themselves not just as users, but as innovators and leaders in tech. As AI, automation, smart mobility, and digital platforms transform how we live, travel and work, diverse voices are essential to drive true innovation. Empowering girls with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to thrive in ICT isn’t just about inclusion—it’s critical for progress. That starts with mentorship, education, and breaking down systemic barriers. International Girls in ICT Day serves as a reminder to move from awareness to action, creating pathways for young women to lead and shape an inclusive digital future.”

Ms. Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO at HerKey

“At HerKey, we believe the future of technology must be built by those who think differently, ask bold questions, and solve real-world problems. Women bring unique strengths to the ICT space—and when more women lead in tech, the entire industry moves forward. But the reality is that many still face roadblocks to acquiring the right skills, mentors, and career pathways. We’ve seen that when companies make space for women to grow, the benefits are wide-reaching: stronger teams, smarter solutions, and accelerated progress. As we mark Women in ICT Day, it’s clear—we don’t just need more women in tech, we need to back them with intent and action.”

