Industry Leaders in Storage and Security Express their Views on World Backup Day

Today, data resiliency is plagued by data breaches and becoming a norm in the dynamic business landscape, hence the question now lies in how organizations respond to a particular incident and how quickly they recover from it. As businesses get addicted to modernization of technological capabilities across environments, data resiliency through a comprehensive backup and recovery for hybrid and multi-cloud becomes non-negotiable. To have the highest chance of protection, IT departments must implement enhanced multi-cloud and ransomware protection. It’s that extra element that can take a company’s data from vulnerable to secure. Organizations must also explore the realms of Zero Trust strategy which isn’t just one component like threat detection or recoverability, but a range of technologies working together to create a comprehensive security solution.

Mr. Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India

“Data security is of utmost importance in today’s digital age where vast amount of information is being collected and processed by enterprises. Owing to the rise in the frequency and intensity of data breaches, businesses across sectors need to upgrade their data protection strategy. Businesses and IT departments are now looking for backup solutions that can successfully secure data against loss and corruption. Prioritising and leveraging scalable, real-time, and cloud-enabled data protection storage for backup, archival, and disaster recovery, is the need of the hour. Organizations recognize these challenges and are looking for solutions which can help them integrate data protection across legacy and new age cloud native applications. Simple-to-implement solutions which can secure data wherever it may exist, will help in maximising the value of company data. Steady adoption of future-ready backup solutions is bound to benefit Indian organisations in the coming times. This World Backup Day Indian businesses have an opportunity to take cognizance of their data recovery, threat reporting, and transparency across IT environments. This will not only sustain their progress in digital transformation but also, ensure that the pace of innovation doesn’t decelerate due to a cybersecurity incident.”

Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India

“World Backup Day is a crucial reminder for all of us to take responsibility for protecting our digital lives. As most of our personal and professional information is stored digitally, it has become increasingly important to back up our data regularly. At Acer, we understand the importance of data protection and are committed to providing robust and secure PC and Server systems to secure customers’ data. Let’s take this World Backup Day to prioritize data backup and embrace a safer, more resilient digital future.”

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India, Middle East, and Africa, Western Digital

“While there is high inertia among consumers to back up their data, we are seeing a slow yet steady mindset change. PCs and smartphones have become a part and parcel of our daily lives and unfortunately so has the data loss. So, this World Backup Day we have introduced an educative campaign to remind everyone about the importance of backing up data and offering solutions to do it effortlessly. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of their data and looking for effortless backup solutions. We are pleased to play a key role in helping consumers understand the importance of data.”

Mr. Khalid Wani, Senior Director, Sales India, Western Digital

“At Western Digital, we are very focused on understanding consumer challenges and offering solutions that can help them overcome those and live a truly digital life. The study helps us understand the reasons for consumers not taking backup and offer them effortless backup solutions, so they can continue to make and save their memories every moment.”

Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director of Lexar Co Limited

“World backup day not only emphasises on our reliance on digital mediums of storage but also the importance of making viable and durable flash memory solutions for storing hours of hard work and precious memories. While the flash memory industry has come a long way in overcoming the challenges and threats to data storage due to heat, shocks and other external conditions, we still have a long way ahead. On this occasion of World backup day, Lexar renews its oath to remain committed to creating safe solutions for people to store their data safely without the fear of data corruption.”

Mr. Aaron Bugal, Field CTO, APJ, Sophos

“In today’s digital era, data has become an essential aspect of business operations. With the rise in offline and online storage modes, these have become increasingly prone to cyber threats such as hacking, malware and ransomware attacks. To safeguard against such threats and protect valuable data, it is important to have reliable backups. A strong backup process guarantees that data remains secure and accessible even in the event of a cyber-attack, mitigating the risk of data loss. Here is why having a backup process is essential: 1. Protection against ransomware attacks, 2. Restore system functionality, 3. Minimize financial losses, 4. Improve overall cybersecurity. The recent Sophos State of Ransomware report highlights the importance of having a strong backup. Its findings revealed that the likelihood of getting all your data back after paying up is very slim: fewer than one in ten (8%) got back all their encrypted files. Here are some tips and best practices for creating a strong data backup: 1. Use a secure backup solution, 2. Store backups offline, and 3. Review backups regularly, 4. Have a recovery plan, and 5. Keep backups in multiple locations. In present conditions, having a robust backup process is a wise decision for any business to prioritize data backups and implement a comprehensive backup strategy.”

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co founder, Consistent Infosystems Private Limited

“The main disadvantage of an SSD is data recovery — while some may consider it as an advantage to prevent data theft. Recovering data from crashed or hardware-failed SSDs is extremely difficult and hence requires having a data backup plan in place. And yes, they have hardware failures too, but it’s the least if you compare it to a standard HDD. No moving parts mean SSDs can withstand drops and falls and are completely immune to magnetic fields, unlike HDDs which can lose data when a strong magnet is brought into proximity. Lastly, since they are electronic components, the performance starts decreasing after the drives start aging. A hard drive has a lifespan of up to 5 million write cycles, while an SSD can do an average of 100,000 cycles.”

Mr. Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager, Pure Storage India

“Data loss is a silent killer that strikes individuals and businesses without warning. It can happen due to hardware failure, cyber-attacks, or natural disasters, and the consequences can be catastrophic. The financial and emotional toll of data loss is immeasurable, and it can leave a lasting impact on your life and your business. That is why data backup and recovery should be a top priority for everyone. As we approach World Backup Day on March 31st, it’s important to remember that data loss is a possibility. So, take a moment to reflect on your data backup strategy and ask yourself, ‘Is it enough?’ With the constantly evolving threat environment, traditional prevention measures are no longer sufficient. You need to invest not only in a solid backup approach but also in a multitier data protection architecture that ensures resilience, durability and more importantly restore so your business is always on. This World Backup Day, let’s make a commitment to protect our valuable data and build a meaningful recovery strategy. Remember, data backup and recovery is not an afterthought – it’s a critical component of any IT infrastructure.”

Mr. Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India & SAARC, Commvault

“With the ubiquitous data taking precedence over today’s modernised digital generation, it is imperative for every organisation to holistically safeguard their prized possession. 2022 surfaced as a hot bed of ransomware incidents in India, with attacks ranging from encryption, data theft, distributed denial of service (DDoS), harassment and many more. Moreover, close to 49% of Indian enterprises cited malicious attacks damaging their backup and data recovery, according to the recent Commvault-IDC study. This threat landscape will only continue to further evolve with attacks becoming more aggressive in terms of sophistication and reach. This World Backup Day, thus, serves as an annual but timely reminder for businesses to revisit and upgrade their data backup and recovery solutions to ensure the restoration of business operations during a crisis/disaster and be prepared for an unexpected incident. Enterprises must rise to the data guardianship challenge and ensure the data model provides secure, ubiquitous, real-time access to services and data. Data recovery can no longer be a siloed activity. Businesses looking to be relevant will need to understand the role data plays in their organization and to roll out data protection capabilities including data backup speedily to ensure they are able to thrive in their own Datasphere.”

Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, VP and MD, India & SAARC, Veeam Software

“Businesses today face a wide range of uncertainties, from pandemics to cyberattacks to natural disasters. Because of their increased reliance on technology, businesses are becoming more vulnerable to cyber-attacks, losing data, and experiencing business disruptions. According to a recent report by Think Teal and Veeam on ‘State of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery in India – 2023’, around18% of the businesses in India lost data due to downtime, and more than20% of the downtime caused has resulted in a financial loss of more than $1 million per hour. The cost of such downtime also goes beyond just monetary or data loss. Businesses today are more concerned with their market reputation, brand image, customer loyalty, and a variety of other factors, yet businesses impacted by downtime reported customer loss 55% of the time, damaged brand image 44% of the time, and lower employee productivity 52% of the time. To avoid such damage, businesses must go above and beyond to ensure they have a solid data backup strategy in place, as well as a strong Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery plan that mitigates business risks and minimizes downtime. On this World Backup Day 2023, we would advise businesses to take a more pragmatic approach towards data backup and begin with implementing the 3-2-1 Rule – three copies of data on two media, with one off site — and refreshing it to additionally make sure one copy is air-gapped, offline, or immutable, and with zero errors in recovery.”

In a Nutshell

At a time when cyberattacks are increasing in scale and complexity, having a robust backup process is a wise decision for any business looking to secure its future. Businesses should prioritize data backups and implement a comprehensive backup strategy to safeguard their critical data and ensure uninterrupted operations.

