Industry Leaders’ Expectations for India’s Growth and Technological Advancement in Union Budget FY 2025-26

- Advertisement -

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget for FY 2025-26 on February 1, leading voices from the industry share their insights and expectations. Here’s what they envision for India’s growth trajectory:

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“As we approach the Union Budget 2025, targeted investments in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) should remain a key area of focus. With India’s AI market projected to reach $17 billion by 2025, there is a strong call for enhanced government support in AI research and innovation. This includes the need for research grants, tax incentives, and public-private partnership frameworks to make long-term AI research commercially viable.

We also strong anticipate enhancements in digital infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, to improve financial inclusion and integrate underserved communities into the economy. The budget should also consider the necessity of high-performance computing resources, data centers, and specialized AI hardware to support innovation. Government support through shared infrastructure models could democratize access to these essential resources and facilitate the growth of AI capabilities across the nation. Moreover, I hope to see initiatives that foster the development of robust EdTech ecosystems, enabling personalized learning solutions that meet the diverse needs of students.

In addition, the establishment of India’s first private semiconductor facility in Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive support in the upcoming budget. This initiative will bolster local manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign imports, which is vital for the tech sector’s growth. With the manufacturing sector being a critical driver of economic growth, we also hope for expanded Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes that could create millions of jobs while enhancing India’s manufacturing exports.

Overall, the Union Budget 2025 presents a pivotal opportunity for the Indian government to accelerate economic growth through technology advancement, sustainable practices, and supportive fiscal policies that empower both businesses and consumers.”

Mr. Arun Balasubramanian, VP & MD, India & South Asia, UiPath

Mr. Arun Balasubramanian, VP & MD, India & South Asia, UiPath

“With the union budget right around the corner, we are confident that the Government of India (GOI) will continue its efforts to achieve Viksit Bharat. The IMF has recently updated its forecast for India, now projecting a growth rate of 6.5 percent for FY26, driven by robust domestic demand and an expanding young workforce.

A key area for the GOI to make significant strides is investing in AI and agentic automation to enhance productivity and efficiency, which is crucial for our economic growth. Gartner predicts that AI investments in India will reach around $7.8 billion this year which proves the catalytic nature of the technology. Moreover, providing export incentives for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) will help boost our IT sector. This support will help these centers expand their operations and increase their contributions to India’s export revenues. We also expect the GOI to increase investments in reskilling initiatives focused on AI, automation, IoT, data analytics, robotics and cloud computing. Such initiatives will be essential for India to become the world’s leader in software technology.”

Ms. Swapna Bapat, Vice President & Managing Director, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks

Ms. Swapna Bapat, Vice President & Managing Director, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks

“As we approach the 2025-26 Union Budget, Palo Alto Networks looks forward to continued investments in AI, cybersecurity up-skilling and innovation-led initiatives. It will be a step in the right direction of prioritizing, modernizing and securing legacy and new systems while fostering a skilled workforce capable of addressing emerging challenges in a digitally connected world. These efforts will safeguard essential services while driving the digital transformation of public infrastructure, offering citizens the safety and confidence in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

The Union Budget 2024 demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing employment, skilling, and economic growth for MSMEs and the middle class. With allocations such as ₹500 crore for the India AI Mission and ₹2 lakh crore for initiatives aimed at creating over 4 crore job opportunities, the government has laid a robust foundation for India’s digital and economic transformation.

Since then, we’ve witnessed remarkable advancements in India’s tech landscape, underscored by publishing the draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act on January 3. This step reinforces India’s capability to strengthen its digital infrastructure and safeguard its growing digital economy.”

Mr. Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales, Sophos India & SAARC

Mr. Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales, Sophos India & SAARC

“With the recent introduction of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act rules, India has made significant strides in establishing a strong foundation for data protection and privacy. Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, we look forward to measures that will further strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity framework.

As the nation increases its investments in digital transformation and integration of artificial intelligence, it increases the need for proactive cybersecurity measures. Data breaches have taken over the news in the past year as critical sectors have been targeted. Adding to the threat of exploited vulnerabilities such as malicious links or confidential data being leaked, enterprises and employees alike have had to reconsider whether what meets the eye is the truth due to highly advanced deepfakes.

Investments in cutting-edge threat detection, incentivising secure digital practices, and fostering innovation in cyber resilience could greatly complement the country’s digital transformation journey. Additionally, as enterprises take on digital transformation or AI adoption, the focus on cybersecurity may fall by the wayside as there is a gap between supply and demand of skilled cybersecurity resources. Mitigating this issue requires investments in cybersecurity courses in educational institutes as well as continuous skilling opportunities for those already working. This will ensure that enterprises remains abreast with knowledge about all possible risks as well as the solutions.

With advancements in proactive cybersecurity, India can reinforce trust in its digital economy while ensuring sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving cyber landscape.”

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India

“As we look forward to the Union Budget 2025-26, we are optimistic about measures that could empower India’s gaming ecosystem. With PC gaming titles likely to be a part of the Olympic Esports Games 2025, there’s an unprecedented opportunity to position India as a global gaming powerhouse. Provisions such as reduced customs duties on gaming hardware, tax incentives to foster growth, and investments in digital infrastructure could enhance accessibility and affordability for gamers across the country. Supporting the adoption of high-performance gaming PCs would not only fuel India’s gaming culture but also boost our chances of securing medals in global esports tournaments.



We hope the government continues its progressive approach toward the AVGC and gaming sectors, fostering an environment where innovation and competitive excellence thrive, driving India’s gaming revolution forward.”

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO of IceWarp India and Middle East

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO of IceWarp India and Middle East

“As we approach the Union Budget 2025, we anticipate strategic reforms that bolster India’s digital ecosystem and drive technological self-reliance. The past few years have highlighted the transformative power of digital adoption across industries, and it is imperative that this momentum is sustained through forward-thinking policies.

We hope the government continues to prioritize investments in digital infrastructure, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, to bridge the digital divide and unlock the untapped potential of these regions. A reduction in GST rates on enterprise technology solutions would encourage businesses to adopt advanced tools, boosting productivity and fostering innovation.

Additionally, it is crucial to address cybersecurity, as the rise in digital adoption brings with it the need for robust frameworks to safeguard data and digital assets. Incentivizing investments in R&D for indigenous technology development will also be a step towards achieving digital independence.

Startups in the technology domain are a driving force behind India’s economic growth. We look forward to budgetary provisions that support their scaling efforts through relaxed compliance, simplified taxation, and increased funding opportunities.

At IceWarp, we remain committed to empowering organizations with cutting-edge enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, and we are optimistic that Budget 2025 will create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder & Director at Superbot

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder & Director at Superbot

“All eyes will be on the Finance Minister as she announced the Union Budget 2025. We believe that this year, we have an incredible opportunity to position India as the global hub for AI innovation and hope that the Union Budget 2025 will give a great boost to AI research, development, and commercialization to drive job creation and economic growth. The government should consider supporting entrepreneurship in the field, by introducing tax rebates and subsidies for AI start-ups in the domain of healthcare, education, and governance – promoting AI innovation in solving real world problems. The budget should look into addressing hyper-local challenges, improving agricultural yield or making education more accessible in India. Furthermore, provisions should also be in place for boosting the AI infrastructure, high-performance computing and skill building in the domain. The government should also consider giving tax rebates to companies investing in skill-based hiring or upskilling initiatives. The focus should also be in promoting start-up-specific investment funds or supporting tokenization models to enhance funding access to early-stage and growth-stage start-ups. The government may also have the critical task of ensuring data privacy, while allowing start-ups to innovate in creating global models of excellence. Government initiatives in promoting global collaboration will help Indian start-ups gain recognition and prominence at a global stage.”

Ms. Srividya Kannan, Founder and CEO of Avaali

Ms. Srividya Kannan, Founder and CEO of Avaali

For IT sector

“The 2025 Union Budget should focus on creating a robust ecosystem that incentivizes the adoption and development of AI across industries while empowering the tech workforce through structured learning initiatives. It is vital for the government to support R&D and innovation in AI so that India solidifies its position as a global leader in technology innovation. By aligning resources and policies to support the rapidly growing IT ecosystem, the government can significantly bolster India’s economy and technological standing on the world stage.”

For AI Technology and Business Applications

“Artificial Intelligence remains a pivotal focus in the economic progress of Indian businesses. I’m keen to see the government allocate subsidies, incentives, or grants specifically for developing AI-driven solutions. Policies supporting R&D in AI applications, particularly for enhancing automation, improving efficiencies, and enabling data-driven decision-making, will give Indian businesses a competitive edge in global markets.”

Mr. Sumit Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of DashLoc

Mr. Sumit Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of DashLoc

“As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, it is crucial for the government to focus on bolstering the startup ecosystem by reducing regulatory complexities, which often hinder growth. Establishing dedicated IT software parks can provide startups with essential infrastructure and foster innovation. Additionally, simplifying access to loans through banks and government-backed schemes will ensure that startups can secure funding more efficiently, enabling them to scale and contribute significantly to the economy. These measures will create a conducive environment for startups to thrive and position India as a global leader in innovation.”

Mr. Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services and NASSCOM Executive Council member, L&T Technology Services

Mr. Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services and NASSCOM Executive Council member, L&T Technology Services

“India’s growth trajectory is at an exciting juncture, and we anticipate that the upcoming budget will play a crucial role in fostering technological advancements. The Government of India’s efforts to drive economic growth and promote innovation has been noteworthy. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has been a significant step in boosting manufacturing capabilities and encouraging investment.

At LTTS, we strongly believe that the government’s sustained emphasis on incentivizing investments in R&D and creating a conducive ecosystem for technology-led advancements can unlock immense potential for engineering services firms. Such initiatives will not only strengthen India’s standing as a preferred destination for global ER&D but also catalyze economic growth by delivering value across sectors like manufacturing, energy, and mobility. We expect the budget to further accelerate India’s growth momentum by introducing policies that promote investments in research and development, digital transformation and advanced skill development.

We are optimistic that the budget will introduce policies supporting innovation, sustainability, and growth, aligning with initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission. This will likely foster a business-friendly environment, boosting investments in research and development, digital transformation, and skill development, ultimately driving India’s growth momentum forward.”

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

“Looking ahead to the Union Budget, we hope to see measures that accelerate the growth of India’s gaming and esports industry. Incentives for semiconductor design and manufacturing could bolster the tech ecosystem and elevate gaming hardware standards. Similarly, tax relief for middle-income groups could boost disposable income, creating opportunities for studios to develop India-centric gaming IPs.

Initiatives supporting AI skilling for rapid game deployment and quality assurance would play a pivotal role in keeping pace with global advancements, enabling faster development cycles and enhancing game quality. With the Olympic Esports Games approaching, investments in training infrastructure and coaching for esports athletes can solidify India’s position on the global stage. With the right support, gaming has the potential to drive economic growth and empower the next generation of talent in our country.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Union Budget

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 189