Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and AIonOS unite to Power Indonesia’s AI growth journey

In a landmark collaboration under the visionary Government-to-Government (G2G) initiative between India and Indonesia, AIonOS and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transform Indonesia’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem. The MoU represents the first large-scale AI-focused partnership between the two nations, symbolizing a shared commitment to leverage the power of AI to drive innovation, economic growth, and sociocultural transformation.

AIonOS, a joint venture between InterGlobe and Assago Group, is dedicated to transforming businesses into AI-led enterprises and Indosat is Indonesia’s leading telecommunications provider empowering people of Indonesia.

The collaboration centres around AI³ (AI for Indonesia and India powered by Indosat and AIonOS), a shared vision that is built on Indosat’s deep understanding of local needs and challenges, leveraging AIonOS’s innovative AI technologies. AI³ aims to create transformative solutions, especially in areas like tourism, knowledge economy, and sustainable agriculture, driving innovations that can reshape the country’s digital economy and strengthen its global competitiveness.

Strategic Pillars of AI³ are:

Transforming Indonesia’s Travel Economy: AI³ aims to enhance Indonesia’s travel sector contribution to GDP by promoting diverse local experiences and improving connectivity. This initiative will not only broaden revenue opportunities for local businesses but also aims to sustainably integrate Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage with global travel networks. Cultivating a knowledge economy: Working with top educational institutions in Indonesia and India, AI³ is set to develop an AI-enabled workforce, ready to propel the knowledge-based economy and secure Indonesia’s status as a future-ready leader in the global arena. Advancing Sustainable Food Security: The partnership will leverage advanced AI and technology solutions to increase agricultural productivity and resilience, particularly in the face of challenging climate conditions, thereby enhancing food security and empowering local farmers.

Mr. C.P. Gurnani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, AIonOS

Mr. C.P. Gurnani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, AIonOS said, “This collaboration is a watershed moment for India and a vital step towards a ‘AI-for-all’ ecosystem. AI³ represents a vision to unlock Indonesia’s potential through AI. By leveraging Indosat’s local expertise with AIonOS’s AI innovations, this initiative aims to empower Indonesians with AI skills, boost growth in key sectors like tourism and sustainable agriculture, and strengthen Indonesia’s human capital to drive its digital transformation. As an enabler and accelerator of progress, this positions India to build an enterprise-scale AI platform and unlock industry-wide adoption globally.”

Mr. Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Mr. Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said, “This partnership highlights the transformative power of AI in addressing real-world economic and societal challenges. AI³ (AI Cube) embodies Indosat’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth with a shared vision to revolutionize Indonesia’s digital landscape. By focusing on key sectors like talent development, food security, and tourism, this initiative aims to support Indonesia’s Golden Vision 2045 through technological advancement. AIonOS’s collaboration with Indosat serves as a beacon of innovation, strengthening Indonesia-India ties and setting the stage for Indonesia to emerge as a regional hub for AI-driven progress. This partnership will co-create solutions that will benefit millions in Indonesia.”

This landmark MoU between AIonOS and Indosat also sets a benchmark for international tech diplomacy and showcases how cross-border collaboration can drive shared prosperity. With focus on tourism, skills development, and food security, the partnership highlights AI’s potential to drive innovation, address critical challenges and create meaningful economic impact. The partnership will strengthen ties between India and Indonesia, ushering in a new era of possibilities where both countries build innovative applications to transform communities.

